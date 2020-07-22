16242 Nassau Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly tennis court

Single family detached home in a fabulous family neighborhood 3 Large Bedrooms 2.0 Full Baths Huge front and back yards with deck in back. Great Room concept. New Double Pane Windows. Tankless Water Heater. Ceiling Fans in every room. New Paint Inside and Out. Fireplace Dishwasher Washer & Dryer hookups. Large attached 2 car garage with opener and 2 additional parking spaces in driveway. Located in the center of the housing tract. Walking distance to a major supermarket Carr Park and Helen Murphy Library.

Distinguished Village View Elementary Springview Middle and Marina High Schools within walking distance. Major cross streets Springdale & Edinger. Price and availability subject to change without notice. Highlights - 3 Large Bedrooms - 2.0 Full Baths - Newly remodeled - Fireplace - Tankless Water Heater (Saves on gas and provides endless hot water) - USB power enabled house (Most 120v outlets have 2 or more USB power outlets) - Ceiling Fans throughout - Very large front and back yards with deck in backyard - Automated sprinkler system - Gardener included - New Stove - New Dishwasher - New Paint inside and out - Newly remodeled bathrooms - Small pets allowed (Cats and small dogs) - 2 Car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in driveway - Walking distance to Supermarket & Parks - K thru 12 schools within walking distance - HB Library branch within walking distance - Located in the middle of a quiet nice housing tract - 1 year lease.