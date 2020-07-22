All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16242 Nassau Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16242 Nassau Lane
Last updated November 14 2019 at 7:23 AM

16242 Nassau Lane

16242 Nassau Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16242 Nassau Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Single family detached home in a fabulous family neighborhood 3 Large Bedrooms 2.0 Full Baths Huge front and back yards with deck in back. Great Room concept. New Double Pane Windows. Tankless Water Heater. Ceiling Fans in every room. New Paint Inside and Out. Fireplace Dishwasher Washer & Dryer hookups. Large attached 2 car garage with opener and 2 additional parking spaces in driveway. Located in the center of the housing tract. Walking distance to a major supermarket Carr Park and Helen Murphy Library.
Distinguished Village View Elementary Springview Middle and Marina High Schools within walking distance. Major cross streets Springdale & Edinger. Price and availability subject to change without notice. Highlights - 3 Large Bedrooms - 2.0 Full Baths - Newly remodeled - Fireplace - Tankless Water Heater (Saves on gas and provides endless hot water) - USB power enabled house (Most 120v outlets have 2 or more USB power outlets) - Ceiling Fans throughout - Very large front and back yards with deck in backyard - Automated sprinkler system - Gardener included - New Stove - New Dishwasher - New Paint inside and out - Newly remodeled bathrooms - Small pets allowed (Cats and small dogs) - 2 Car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in driveway - Walking distance to Supermarket & Parks - K thru 12 schools within walking distance - HB Library branch within walking distance - Located in the middle of a quiet nice housing tract - 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16242 Nassau Lane have any available units?
16242 Nassau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16242 Nassau Lane have?
Some of 16242 Nassau Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16242 Nassau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16242 Nassau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16242 Nassau Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane offers parking.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16242 Nassau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have a pool?
No, 16242 Nassau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane has accessible units.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Surfside Villas
7795 Neptune Dr
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Luce Apartments
7290 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles