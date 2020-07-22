Single family detached home in a fabulous family neighborhood 3 Large Bedrooms 2.0 Full Baths Huge front and back yards with deck in back. Great Room concept. New Double Pane Windows. Tankless Water Heater. Ceiling Fans in every room. New Paint Inside and Out. Fireplace Dishwasher Washer & Dryer hookups. Large attached 2 car garage with opener and 2 additional parking spaces in driveway. Located in the center of the housing tract. Walking distance to a major supermarket Carr Park and Helen Murphy Library. Distinguished Village View Elementary Springview Middle and Marina High Schools within walking distance. Major cross streets Springdale & Edinger. Price and availability subject to change without notice. Highlights - 3 Large Bedrooms - 2.0 Full Baths - Newly remodeled - Fireplace - Tankless Water Heater (Saves on gas and provides endless hot water) - USB power enabled house (Most 120v outlets have 2 or more USB power outlets) - Ceiling Fans throughout - Very large front and back yards with deck in backyard - Automated sprinkler system - Gardener included - New Stove - New Dishwasher - New Paint inside and out - Newly remodeled bathrooms - Small pets allowed (Cats and small dogs) - 2 Car garage with 2 additional parking spaces in driveway - Walking distance to Supermarket & Parks - K thru 12 schools within walking distance - HB Library branch within walking distance - Located in the middle of a quiet nice housing tract - 1 year lease.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have any available units?
16242 Nassau Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16242 Nassau Lane have?
Some of 16242 Nassau Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16242 Nassau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16242 Nassau Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16242 Nassau Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane offers parking.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16242 Nassau Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have a pool?
No, 16242 Nassau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane has accessible units.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16242 Nassau Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16242 Nassau Lane has units with air conditioning.