16121 Warren Ln
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

16121 Warren Ln

16121 Warren Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16121 Warren Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
carpet
range
Totally Remodeled 4 BD 2 BA SFR in Huntington Beach - This fabulous totally remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home in the very desirable city of Huntington Beach is now available to lease. Featuring a remodeled open concept kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a gas stove, dishwasher, built in microwave combo hood fan, oversized single bowl stainless steel sink, quartz countertops, new solid wood cabinetry, large back yard great for entertaining, new carpeting, remodeled bathrooms.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5086180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16121 Warren Ln have any available units?
16121 Warren Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16121 Warren Ln have?
Some of 16121 Warren Ln's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16121 Warren Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16121 Warren Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16121 Warren Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16121 Warren Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16121 Warren Ln offer parking?
No, 16121 Warren Ln does not offer parking.
Does 16121 Warren Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16121 Warren Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16121 Warren Ln have a pool?
No, 16121 Warren Ln does not have a pool.
Does 16121 Warren Ln have accessible units?
No, 16121 Warren Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16121 Warren Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16121 Warren Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16121 Warren Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 16121 Warren Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
