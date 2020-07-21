All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 16121 SCHRYER LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
16121 SCHRYER LN
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

16121 SCHRYER LN

16121 Schryer Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16121 Schryer Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649
Bolsa Chica-Heil

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Huntington Beach 3 Bed, 2 Bath House for Lease - Beautifully remodeled Kitchen- 1 Mile to Beach - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a large living room with plantation shutters, and luxury vinyl wood lamintate floors, remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and appliances include a gas stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room with ample storage, remodeled bathrooms with tiled floors, custom painting thru-out, dining room leads to a large concrete patio and backyard, and is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining. Front porch overlooks a lush landscaped front yard, and is great for lounging and relaxation. 2 car attached garage with remote, and lots of storage. Rent includes gardener.

Close to park, shopping and restaurants, and just minutes to the beach.

Sorry, No Pets.

To Qualify:
Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.
Must have good credit.
Income should exceed $9500 per month.

For more information, please call:
714.378.1418 ext.11

Thank you for looking.

Although we try to assure accuracy, we will not be held responsible for typographical or photo errors.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5051278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16121 SCHRYER LN have any available units?
16121 SCHRYER LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16121 SCHRYER LN have?
Some of 16121 SCHRYER LN's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16121 SCHRYER LN currently offering any rent specials?
16121 SCHRYER LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16121 SCHRYER LN pet-friendly?
No, 16121 SCHRYER LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16121 SCHRYER LN offer parking?
Yes, 16121 SCHRYER LN offers parking.
Does 16121 SCHRYER LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16121 SCHRYER LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16121 SCHRYER LN have a pool?
No, 16121 SCHRYER LN does not have a pool.
Does 16121 SCHRYER LN have accessible units?
No, 16121 SCHRYER LN does not have accessible units.
Does 16121 SCHRYER LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16121 SCHRYER LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 16121 SCHRYER LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 16121 SCHRYER LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Knolls
312 Nashville Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 Bedroom ApartmentsHuntington Beach 2 Bedroom Apartments
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Apartments
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown
Garfield

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles