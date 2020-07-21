16121 SCHRYER LN

Amenities

Huntington Beach 3 Bed, 2 Bath House for Lease - Beautifully remodeled Kitchen- 1 Mile to Beach - This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath house features a large living room with plantation shutters, and luxury vinyl wood lamintate floors, remodeled kitchen has granite counter tops, shaker cabinets, and appliances include a gas stove, built in microwave, and dishwasher. There is a separate laundry room with ample storage, remodeled bathrooms with tiled floors, custom painting thru-out, dining room leads to a large concrete patio and backyard, and is great for backyard BBQ's and entertaining. Front porch overlooks a lush landscaped front yard, and is great for lounging and relaxation. 2 car attached garage with remote, and lots of storage. Rent includes gardener.



Close to park, shopping and restaurants, and just minutes to the beach.



Sorry, No Pets.



To Qualify:

Must be willing to take possession within 21 days or sooner.

Must have good credit.

Income should exceed $9500 per month.



For more information, please call:

714.378.1418 ext.11



