16111 Warmington Lane

Private ground level condo with large patio for entertaining..and detached double enclosed garage.. Guard Gate to get into this and neighboring community..Beautiful granite counter top for kitchen and bathrooms.. Updated kitchen cupboards ..Stainless Steel Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator wood laminate floors and carpeting in bedrooms...Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom.. Fire place in living room.. Individual room for washer and dryer. Located close to Bolsa Chica beaches, Huntington Harbor Marina.