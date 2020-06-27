All apartments in Huntington Beach
16111 Warmington Lane

Location

16111 Warmington Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92649

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Private ground level condo with large patio for entertaining..and detached double enclosed garage.. Guard Gate to get into this and neighboring community..Beautiful granite counter top for kitchen and bathrooms.. Updated kitchen cupboards ..Stainless Steel Stove, dishwasher, refrigerator wood laminate floors and carpeting in bedrooms...Vaulted ceilings in living room and master bedroom.. Fire place in living room.. Individual room for washer and dryer. Located close to Bolsa Chica beaches, Huntington Harbor Marina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16111 Warmington Lane have any available units?
16111 Warmington Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16111 Warmington Lane have?
Some of 16111 Warmington Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16111 Warmington Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16111 Warmington Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16111 Warmington Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16111 Warmington Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16111 Warmington Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16111 Warmington Lane offers parking.
Does 16111 Warmington Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16111 Warmington Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16111 Warmington Lane have a pool?
No, 16111 Warmington Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16111 Warmington Lane have accessible units?
No, 16111 Warmington Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16111 Warmington Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16111 Warmington Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16111 Warmington Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16111 Warmington Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
