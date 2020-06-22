16092 Pitman Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

REMODELED 3 BED/2.5 BATH BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR LEASE!!!

Marketing Description

Updates include:

-Interior remodeled in classic neutrals

-New roof, new plumbing, water heater, new electrical (all fixtures and outlets)

- New kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances (electric range/oven, dishwasher, sink/garbage disposal), cabinetry, fixtures

- New bathroom fixtures w/ double sinks, cabinets, lighting

- New flooring (carpet/tile), paint, window coverings, and fixtures

- Indoor laundry room (new connection set up to tenant’s washer and electric dryer)

- New backyard sliding glass door

- Updated landscaping w/ classic herringbone brick patio, walkway, and flower beds

- Kitchen countertops w/ quartz.

- New exterior painting.

- New windows and sliding glass door.

- Updated landscaping w/ brick patio in herringbone pattern