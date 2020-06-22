All apartments in Huntington Beach
Huntington Beach, CA
16092 Pitman Lane
16092 Pitman Lane

16092 Pitman Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16092 Pitman Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
REMODELED 3 BED/2.5 BATH BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR LEASE!!!
Marketing Description
Updates include:
-Interior remodeled in classic neutrals
-New roof, new plumbing, water heater, new electrical (all fixtures and outlets)
- New kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances (electric range/oven, dishwasher, sink/garbage disposal), cabinetry, fixtures
- New bathroom fixtures w/ double sinks, cabinets, lighting
- New flooring (carpet/tile), paint, window coverings, and fixtures
- Indoor laundry room (new connection set up to tenant’s washer and electric dryer)
- New backyard sliding glass door
- Updated landscaping w/ classic herringbone brick patio, walkway, and flower beds
- Kitchen countertops w/ quartz.
- New exterior painting.
- New windows and sliding glass door.
- Updated landscaping w/ brick patio in herringbone pattern

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16092 Pitman Lane have any available units?
16092 Pitman Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16092 Pitman Lane have?
Some of 16092 Pitman Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16092 Pitman Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16092 Pitman Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16092 Pitman Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16092 Pitman Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 16092 Pitman Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16092 Pitman Lane does offer parking.
Does 16092 Pitman Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16092 Pitman Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16092 Pitman Lane have a pool?
No, 16092 Pitman Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16092 Pitman Lane have accessible units?
No, 16092 Pitman Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16092 Pitman Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16092 Pitman Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16092 Pitman Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16092 Pitman Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
