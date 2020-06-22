16092 Pitman Lane

Amenities
REMODELED 3 BED/2.5 BATH BEAUTIFUL HOME FOR LEASE!!!
Marketing Description
Updates include:
-Interior remodeled in classic neutrals
-New roof, new plumbing, water heater, new electrical (all fixtures and outlets)
- New kitchen w/ new stainless steel appliances (electric range/oven, dishwasher, sink/garbage disposal), cabinetry, fixtures
- New bathroom fixtures w/ double sinks, cabinets, lighting
- New flooring (carpet/tile), paint, window coverings, and fixtures
- Indoor laundry room (new connection set up to tenant’s washer and electric dryer)
- New backyard sliding glass door
- Updated landscaping w/ classic herringbone brick patio, walkway, and flower beds
- Kitchen countertops w/ quartz.
- New exterior painting.
- New windows and sliding glass door.
