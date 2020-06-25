All apartments in Huntington Beach
16032 Marjan Lane
Last updated May 10 2019 at 2:45 AM

16032 Marjan Lane

16032 Marjan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

16032 Marjan Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Located in a desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood this Single Family home is, move in ready. It offers 3 spacious bedrooms
and 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms located upstairs, with the master bedroom offering, 2 closets and private bath. The kitchen
boasts tile counters and floors along with refrigerator, dishwasher and electric cook top. Beautiful fireplace in the living room
and slider to the patio, that is surrounded by a spacious and well manicured back yard. Gorgeous original hardwood flooring
throughout most of the house. Washer and dryer are located in the 2 car attached garage that has direct access.

Small (subject to breed restrictions) Pets Ok. Limit 2.
Renters insurance required. Good credit by all applicants required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16032 Marjan Lane have any available units?
16032 Marjan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 16032 Marjan Lane have?
Some of 16032 Marjan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16032 Marjan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16032 Marjan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16032 Marjan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 16032 Marjan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 16032 Marjan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16032 Marjan Lane offers parking.
Does 16032 Marjan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16032 Marjan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16032 Marjan Lane have a pool?
No, 16032 Marjan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16032 Marjan Lane have accessible units?
No, 16032 Marjan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16032 Marjan Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16032 Marjan Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16032 Marjan Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16032 Marjan Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
