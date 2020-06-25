16032 Marjan Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in a desirable Huntington Beach neighborhood this Single Family home is, move in ready. It offers 3 spacious bedrooms

and 2.5 bathrooms. All bedrooms located upstairs, with the master bedroom offering, 2 closets and private bath. The kitchen

boasts tile counters and floors along with refrigerator, dishwasher and electric cook top. Beautiful fireplace in the living room

and slider to the patio, that is surrounded by a spacious and well manicured back yard. Gorgeous original hardwood flooring

throughout most of the house. Washer and dryer are located in the 2 car attached garage that has direct access.



Small (subject to breed restrictions) Pets Ok. Limit 2.

Renters insurance required. Good credit by all applicants required.