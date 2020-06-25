15871 Belfast Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit parking bbq/grill garage

Entertainers delight! Open floor plan includes hardwood floors complimented with elegant crown molding, shutters, dual pane windows, recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Skylights in both bathrooms bringing in beautiful natural light complemented with granite counters plus stone showers and floors. Enjoy the refinement of the kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, kitchen island with ample space for storage and French doors leading you out to the backyard. The Private and oversized back yard has Custom BBQ island with stone accents, granite, under counter kegerator, refrigerator, pizza oven, storage, 2 fire pits, landscaping lighting, tropical landscaping and block walls. From the backyard and the house you have access to an attached two-car garage which has extra built-in storage cabinets and washer/dryer hookups. Just 6 miles from the beach and a block from Circle View elementary a Great Schools top 10. Available mid-August.