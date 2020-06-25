All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM

15871 Belfast Lane

15871 Belfast Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15871 Belfast Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Entertainers delight! Open floor plan includes hardwood floors complimented with elegant crown molding, shutters, dual pane windows, recessed lighting and ceiling fans in every room. Skylights in both bathrooms bringing in beautiful natural light complemented with granite counters plus stone showers and floors. Enjoy the refinement of the kitchen with GE Profile stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, tile backsplash, kitchen island with ample space for storage and French doors leading you out to the backyard. The Private and oversized back yard has Custom BBQ island with stone accents, granite, under counter kegerator, refrigerator, pizza oven, storage, 2 fire pits, landscaping lighting, tropical landscaping and block walls. From the backyard and the house you have access to an attached two-car garage which has extra built-in storage cabinets and washer/dryer hookups. Just 6 miles from the beach and a block from Circle View elementary a Great Schools top 10. Available mid-August.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15871 Belfast Lane have any available units?
15871 Belfast Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15871 Belfast Lane have?
Some of 15871 Belfast Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15871 Belfast Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15871 Belfast Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15871 Belfast Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15871 Belfast Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 15871 Belfast Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15871 Belfast Lane offers parking.
Does 15871 Belfast Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15871 Belfast Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15871 Belfast Lane have a pool?
No, 15871 Belfast Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15871 Belfast Lane have accessible units?
No, 15871 Belfast Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15871 Belfast Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15871 Belfast Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15871 Belfast Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 15871 Belfast Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
