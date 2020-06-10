15451 Columbia Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

You will LOVE coming home to this beautiful Huntington Beach residence - Single-story single-family residence nestled in a quiet cul-de-sac with fenced front & back yard features low maintenance grassy lawn and landscaping - Central air conditioning and forced air heating Throughout - Double pane windows for energy efficiency and noise reduction - Fantastic kitchen with tons of genuine marble counter tops with three side accessibility and attached pass-through sitting counter. - Kitchen features stainless steel refrigerator, sink, 4 burner gas range, and built-in microwave.

Kitchen opens to breakfast room, spacious family room, dining room, as well as back patio. - The inviting open floor plan where the living room, breakfast room, family room, formal dining room, and kitchen combine to create an elegant connect space for everyone to enjoy. - Expansive front living room features marble fireplace with large hearth. - Front door is a custom Dutch door that can be opened half way to let the breeze in. - Dining room has built-in China hutch with display cabinets and drawers for extra storage. - 3 huge enlarged BEDROOMS (easily converted to 4 bedrooms) with newer carpet, double pane windows, and ceiling fans. - Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and en suite Bathroom - Both bathrooms have been tastefully remodeled and upgraded with ample marble, granite, and modern fixtures. Plenty of storage in both bathrooms - Covered back patio is a charming spot to relax and unwind at the end of the day with low maintenance landscaping/hardscaping. - Ultra clean 2 car garage with roll up door and automatic opener. The garage features 2 whole walls of built-in cabinets & drawers for added storage/workspace - Washer/dryer hook ups in the garage adjacent to new water heater and wash tub sink. - Seeking long term tenant who will love and care for the house, and consider rent-to-own arrangement - Newly installed extra wide driveway - This home has a custom-built 6 foot addition on both sides of the house, with an added family room addition on the rear of the house - giving you 1,920 square feet of luxury living space.