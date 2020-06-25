15412 Bayside Lane

Amenities
Bright, beautiful 5BR/2BA house for rent in quiet neighborhood in Huntington Beach. Excellent schools, close to shopping and freeways. New carpet and paint. Large living room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen. with stainless steel appliances. Includes built in microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Central heating and air conditioning. Two car garage with built-in workbench. Spacious, attractively landscaped backyard with large patio for outdoor living. Automatic sprinklers; gardener included. Owner will provide and pay for gardener. Tenant will pay for all utilities.