Huntington Beach, CA
15412 Bayside Lane
Last updated April 20 2019 at 5:43 AM

15412 Bayside Lane

15412 Bayside Lane
Location

15412 Bayside Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bright, beautiful 5BR/2BA house for rent in quiet neighborhood in Huntington Beach. Excellent schools, close to shopping and freeways. New carpet and paint. Large living room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen. with stainless steel appliances. Includes built in microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Central heating and air conditioning. Two car garage with built-in workbench. Spacious, attractively landscaped backyard with large patio for outdoor living. Automatic sprinklers; gardener included. Owner will provide and pay for gardener. Tenant will pay for all utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15412 Bayside Lane have any available units?
15412 Bayside Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15412 Bayside Lane have?
Some of 15412 Bayside Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15412 Bayside Lane currently offering any rent specials?
15412 Bayside Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15412 Bayside Lane pet-friendly?
No, 15412 Bayside Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 15412 Bayside Lane offer parking?
Yes, 15412 Bayside Lane offers parking.
Does 15412 Bayside Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15412 Bayside Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15412 Bayside Lane have a pool?
No, 15412 Bayside Lane does not have a pool.
Does 15412 Bayside Lane have accessible units?
No, 15412 Bayside Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 15412 Bayside Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15412 Bayside Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 15412 Bayside Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15412 Bayside Lane has units with air conditioning.
