15412 Bayside Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Bright, beautiful 5BR/2BA house for rent in quiet neighborhood in Huntington Beach. Excellent schools, close to shopping and freeways. New carpet and paint. Large living room with fireplace. Upgraded kitchen. with stainless steel appliances. Includes built in microwave, oven, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, washer and dryer. Central heating and air conditioning. Two car garage with built-in workbench. Spacious, attractively landscaped backyard with large patio for outdoor living. Automatic sprinklers; gardener included. Owner will provide and pay for gardener. Tenant will pay for all utilities.