1516 Pacific Coast

This luxury remodeled THIRD/TOP single level Penthouse home Huntington Beach offers amazing ocean, white-water, wave-crashing, and sand views visible from every room, located just across the street from the beaches of the famous "Surf City USA"! These stunning views WILL NOT be obstructed by parked car as in a typical bottom floor unit. Wake-up to the beautiful sound of the waves crashing and relax in the evening while watching the endless SUNSETS from your very large oceanfront deck! Every inch of the home has been elegantly renovated.The open great room with a custom mantle and glass-stone fireplace features soaring 17 feet vaulted ceiling, leads to 2 bedrooms, den, 2 bathrooms, and all rooms with ocean views, even the den! The home features solid wood floors, crown moulding, surround sound, 2 fireplaces, handcrafted wood mantles. A completely renovated chef's kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite tops, double ovens, microwave, pantry, refrigerator & double dish washer,and laundry area. This home will please the most discriminating executive! No smoking and no exceptions. Pets not exceeding 10 pounds may be considered. Secure building with restricted access and gated underground 2 parking and guest parking. Across the street of miles of beautiful boardwalk to enjoy a relaxing walk, bike ride or a leisurely 15 minute walk to Pacific City to enjoy all the fun of ocean-front dining and Main Street.Truly like being on vacation 360 days a year.