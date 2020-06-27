All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 15 2019 at 6:12 PM

1516 Pacific Coast

1516 Pacific Coast Highway · No Longer Available
Location

1516 Pacific Coast Highway, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Downtown Huntington Beach

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
This luxury remodeled THIRD/TOP single level Penthouse home Huntington Beach offers amazing ocean, white-water, wave-crashing, and sand views visible from every room, located just across the street from the beaches of the famous "Surf City USA"! These stunning views WILL NOT be obstructed by parked car as in a typical bottom floor unit. Wake-up to the beautiful sound of the waves crashing and relax in the evening while watching the endless SUNSETS from your very large oceanfront deck! Every inch of the home has been elegantly renovated.The open great room with a custom mantle and glass-stone fireplace features soaring 17 feet vaulted ceiling, leads to 2 bedrooms, den, 2 bathrooms, and all rooms with ocean views, even the den! The home features solid wood floors, crown moulding, surround sound, 2 fireplaces, handcrafted wood mantles. A completely renovated chef's kitchen has solid wood cabinets, granite tops, double ovens, microwave, pantry, refrigerator & double dish washer,and laundry area. This home will please the most discriminating executive! No smoking and no exceptions. Pets not exceeding 10 pounds may be considered. Secure building with restricted access and gated underground 2 parking and guest parking. Across the street of miles of beautiful boardwalk to enjoy a relaxing walk, bike ride or a leisurely 15 minute walk to Pacific City to enjoy all the fun of ocean-front dining and Main Street.Truly like being on vacation 360 days a year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 600
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1516 Pacific Coast have any available units?
1516 Pacific Coast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1516 Pacific Coast have?
Some of 1516 Pacific Coast's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1516 Pacific Coast currently offering any rent specials?
1516 Pacific Coast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1516 Pacific Coast pet-friendly?
Yes, 1516 Pacific Coast is pet friendly.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast offer parking?
Yes, 1516 Pacific Coast offers parking.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have a pool?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not have a pool.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have accessible units?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not have accessible units.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1516 Pacific Coast has units with dishwashers.
Does 1516 Pacific Coast have units with air conditioning?
No, 1516 Pacific Coast does not have units with air conditioning.
