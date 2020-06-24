All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 15011 Baylor Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
15011 Baylor Cir
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:13 AM

15011 Baylor Cir

15011 Baylor Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15011 Baylor Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 beds 2 baths home completely remodeled throughout:

New Kitchen Appliances

New Kitchen Cabinets & Granite countertops

New Bathroom Fixtures

New Vinyl/Wood Plank Flooring throughout

Garage PLUS parking plus large drive way

AMAZING LOCATION:
4 Minute Walk to Schroeder Elementary School
1.3 Miles to Circle View Elementary School
2.4 Miles to Village View Elementary School
1.2 Miles to Marina High School
.5 Miles (12 minute walk) to Westminster Mall
Many Nearby Restaurants & Shopping Locations
13 Minute drive to Beach
5 Miles From PCH & Ocean
Near Bolsa Chica Wetlands & Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15011 Baylor Cir have any available units?
15011 Baylor Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 15011 Baylor Cir have?
Some of 15011 Baylor Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15011 Baylor Cir currently offering any rent specials?
15011 Baylor Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15011 Baylor Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 15011 Baylor Cir is pet friendly.
Does 15011 Baylor Cir offer parking?
Yes, 15011 Baylor Cir offers parking.
Does 15011 Baylor Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15011 Baylor Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15011 Baylor Cir have a pool?
No, 15011 Baylor Cir does not have a pool.
Does 15011 Baylor Cir have accessible units?
No, 15011 Baylor Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 15011 Baylor Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15011 Baylor Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 15011 Baylor Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15011 Baylor Cir has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Breakwater Apartments
16761 Viewpoint Ln
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Boardwalk at Windsor
7461 Edinger Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
The Residences At Pacific City
21034 Pacific Coast Hwy
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Elan Huntington Beach
18504 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Regency Palms
6762 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles