15011 Baylor Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 beds 2 baths home completely remodeled throughout:



New Kitchen Appliances



New Kitchen Cabinets & Granite countertops



New Bathroom Fixtures



New Vinyl/Wood Plank Flooring throughout



Garage PLUS parking plus large drive way



AMAZING LOCATION:

4 Minute Walk to Schroeder Elementary School

1.3 Miles to Circle View Elementary School

2.4 Miles to Village View Elementary School

1.2 Miles to Marina High School

.5 Miles (12 minute walk) to Westminster Mall

Many Nearby Restaurants & Shopping Locations

13 Minute drive to Beach

5 Miles From PCH & Ocean

Near Bolsa Chica Wetlands & Seal Beach National Wildlife Refuge