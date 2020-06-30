All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 29 2019 at 2:59 PM

14592 Aspen Circle

14592 Aspen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

14592 Aspen Circle, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained single level home in great neighborhood. Upon entering you'll notice the very light and bright floor plan and newer laminate wood flooring in the living room and most bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops .There is a generous dining area off the kitchen overlooking the living room with large slider to back yard. All three bedrooms are very spacious along with both baths that have been updated making it move in ready. The backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Amazing location walking distance to Westminster mall and close proximity to 405, Must see this lease will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14592 Aspen Circle have any available units?
14592 Aspen Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14592 Aspen Circle have?
Some of 14592 Aspen Circle's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14592 Aspen Circle currently offering any rent specials?
14592 Aspen Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14592 Aspen Circle pet-friendly?
No, 14592 Aspen Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 14592 Aspen Circle offer parking?
Yes, 14592 Aspen Circle offers parking.
Does 14592 Aspen Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14592 Aspen Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14592 Aspen Circle have a pool?
No, 14592 Aspen Circle does not have a pool.
Does 14592 Aspen Circle have accessible units?
No, 14592 Aspen Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 14592 Aspen Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 14592 Aspen Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14592 Aspen Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 14592 Aspen Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

