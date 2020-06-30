14592 Aspen Circle

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Well maintained single level home in great neighborhood. Upon entering you'll notice the very light and bright floor plan and newer laminate wood flooring in the living room and most bedrooms. The kitchen has been updated with granite counter tops .There is a generous dining area off the kitchen overlooking the living room with large slider to back yard. All three bedrooms are very spacious along with both baths that have been updated making it move in ready. The backyard is perfect for outdoor entertaining. Amazing location walking distance to Westminster mall and close proximity to 405, Must see this lease will not last long!