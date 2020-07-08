All apartments in Huntington Beach
14591 Sunnycrest Lane

14591 Sunnycrest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14591 Sunnycrest Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad5a11d08a ---- Approximately 7 miles from the beach, this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Huntington Beach is for Rent. This home has been upgraded with a large bonus room add on, granite counter tops, restored cabinets, upgraded appliances which includes Central Air Conditioning, and flooring. Large private yard, fully landscaped with trees, bushes, and flowers. Located on a Cul-D-Sac in a nice neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and beaches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have any available units?
14591 Sunnycrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have?
Some of 14591 Sunnycrest Lane's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14591 Sunnycrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14591 Sunnycrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14591 Sunnycrest Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane offer parking?
No, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have a pool?
No, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14591 Sunnycrest Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14591 Sunnycrest Lane has units with air conditioning.

