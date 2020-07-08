14591 Sunnycrest Lane

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ad5a11d08a ---- Approximately 7 miles from the beach, this lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Huntington Beach is for Rent. This home has been upgraded with a large bonus room add on, granite counter tops, restored cabinets, upgraded appliances which includes Central Air Conditioning, and flooring. Large private yard, fully landscaped with trees, bushes, and flowers. Located on a Cul-D-Sac in a nice neighborhood. Close to schools, shopping, and beaches.