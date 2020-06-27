14262 Hammon Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Remodeled Home: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen with New White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate With Bar Top, Ceiling Fan, New Double Pane Windows, New Tile & Wood Floors Throughout, Vertical Blinds, Freshly Painted and Textured Walls, Bathroom with Custom Tiled Shower, Vanities with Granite Counter Tops, New Light Fixtures, All Bedrooms with New Closet Doors, Double Attached Garage with Opener, Built in Shelves Laundry Hook-up; s, Large Shed (As Is), Large Yard With Patio Cover, New Landscaping, Gardener Included, Near Park, Shops & Schools