Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

14262 Hammon Lane

14262 Hammon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

14262 Hammon Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Remodeled Home: 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home, Kitchen with New White Shaker Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, New Stainless Steel Appliances, Stove, Dishwasher, Separate With Bar Top, Ceiling Fan, New Double Pane Windows, New Tile & Wood Floors Throughout, Vertical Blinds, Freshly Painted and Textured Walls, Bathroom with Custom Tiled Shower, Vanities with Granite Counter Tops, New Light Fixtures, All Bedrooms with New Closet Doors, Double Attached Garage with Opener, Built in Shelves Laundry Hook-up; s, Large Shed (As Is), Large Yard With Patio Cover, New Landscaping, Gardener Included, Near Park, Shops & Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14262 Hammon Lane have any available units?
14262 Hammon Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 14262 Hammon Lane have?
Some of 14262 Hammon Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14262 Hammon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14262 Hammon Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14262 Hammon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14262 Hammon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntington Beach.
Does 14262 Hammon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 14262 Hammon Lane offers parking.
Does 14262 Hammon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14262 Hammon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14262 Hammon Lane have a pool?
No, 14262 Hammon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14262 Hammon Lane have accessible units?
No, 14262 Hammon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14262 Hammon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14262 Hammon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14262 Hammon Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14262 Hammon Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
