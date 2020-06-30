1409 Alpine Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking bbq/grill garage tennis court

Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Huntington Beach! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Huntington Beach. Large living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the back patio and the adjacent dining room. Lovely kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space with matching white appliances and breakfast bar plus attached dining area that opens up to the back patio. All spacious bedrooms upstairs with new carpet. Large master bedroom suite with attached bath featuring large soaking tub.



Attached 2 car garage with laundry including washer and dryer. Located in the peaceful La Cuesta Racquet Club community. Within minutes of the surf and sand of world famous Huntington Beach! Enjoy lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by.



Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com



(RLNE5496669)