All apartments in Huntington Beach
Find more places like 1409 Alpine Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntington Beach, CA
/
1409 Alpine Lane
Last updated February 29 2020 at 1:09 PM

1409 Alpine Lane

1409 Alpine Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntington Beach
See all
Yorktown
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1409 Alpine Lane, Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Yorktown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Wonderful 3 Bedroom House in Huntington Beach! - Wonderful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom house in Huntington Beach. Large living room with cozy fireplace opens up to the back patio and the adjacent dining room. Lovely kitchen offers plenty of storage and counter space with matching white appliances and breakfast bar plus attached dining area that opens up to the back patio. All spacious bedrooms upstairs with new carpet. Large master bedroom suite with attached bath featuring large soaking tub.

Attached 2 car garage with laundry including washer and dryer. Located in the peaceful La Cuesta Racquet Club community. Within minutes of the surf and sand of world famous Huntington Beach! Enjoy lots of dining, shopping, and entertainment close by.

Come and take a tour today using our automated lock box. Home is available for immediate move in with a 12 month lease and $3200 security deposit on approved credit. You can take a tour on your schedule every day from 8am-8pm. Visit our website at rpmcoast.com and register for a tour to see this property for yourself. Apply online at rpmcoast.com with $49 application fee. $225 move in/move out inspection fee. Renter's insurance or Tenant Liability insurance required. Please submit pets for approval. $500 deposit for each approved pet. For more information contact Hendy at 714-899-2200 x104 or hendy@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE5496669)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Alpine Lane have any available units?
1409 Alpine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1409 Alpine Lane have?
Some of 1409 Alpine Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Alpine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Alpine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Alpine Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Alpine Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Alpine Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Alpine Lane offers parking.
Does 1409 Alpine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1409 Alpine Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Alpine Lane have a pool?
No, 1409 Alpine Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Alpine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1409 Alpine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Alpine Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Alpine Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Alpine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Alpine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Huntington Highlander Apartment Homes
16162 Sher Lane
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Pacific Shores
7701 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Huntington Vista
21551 Brookhurst St
Huntington Beach, CA 92646
Avalon Huntington Beach
7400 Center Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
eaves Huntington Beach
6700 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Beach & Ocean
19891 Beach Blvd
Huntington Beach, CA 92648
Duke Apartments
7581 Warner Avenue
Huntington Beach, CA 92647
Ocean Breeze Villas
6401 Warner Ave
Huntington Beach, CA 92647

Similar Pages

Huntington Beach 1 BedroomsHuntington Beach 2 Bedrooms
Huntington Beach Apartments with ParkingHuntington Beach Pet Friendly Places
Huntington Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CAWest Covina, CA
Mission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

WashingtonGoldenwest
Yorktown

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles