Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

1024 Main Street

Location

1024 Main Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
You will enjoy living in this charming 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath single family home. Located in the prime area of Downtown Huntington Beach it is easy to enjoy the Historic Downtown Main Street shopping, restaurants and Tuesday night street fair, the beach, parks, and the New Pacific City Shopping area! Amenities include a large front living room with lots of natural light, dining room, dark laminate floors, cute galley kitchen with new counters and a breakfast nook, and a large pantry for lot's of storage. There are large front & back yards with garden areas, a fire-pit, 2 car garage with alley access, and an outdoor laundry room with hook-ups only. Submit pet for owner approval. This one won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

