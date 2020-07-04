1024 Main Street

Amenities

You will enjoy living in this charming 4 bedroom, 1.75 bath single family home. Located in the prime area of Downtown Huntington Beach it is easy to enjoy the Historic Downtown Main Street shopping, restaurants and Tuesday night street fair, the beach, parks, and the New Pacific City Shopping area! Amenities include a large front living room with lots of natural light, dining room, dark laminate floors, cute galley kitchen with new counters and a breakfast nook, and a large pantry for lot's of storage. There are large front & back yards with garden areas, a fire-pit, 2 car garage with alley access, and an outdoor laundry room with hook-ups only. Submit pet for owner approval. This one won't last long!