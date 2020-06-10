All apartments in Huntington Beach
Last updated December 22 2019 at 7:59 AM

1008 England Street

1008 England Street · No Longer Available
Location

1008 England Street, Huntington Beach, CA 92648

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Remodeled Home With Two Patios & Giant Two Car Garage - Step onto this property and you can appreciate a spacious covered patio and a giant upper deck for sunning and entertaining. This home has been completely remodeled with exceptional finishes such as amazing faux wood floors throughout, white stone kitchen counter tops, all new stainless steel appliances, new bathrooms, etc. The open floor plan and tall vaulted ceilings in every room give you a sense of home enjoyment and true serenity. An over-sized two car garage with plenty of room for two large SUV's, paddle boards, bicycles, surfboards, and washer and dryer hook ups. Live close to shops, restaurants, sun, sand and fun. Available mid October!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3958088)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 England Street have any available units?
1008 England Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntington Beach, CA.
What amenities does 1008 England Street have?
Some of 1008 England Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 England Street currently offering any rent specials?
1008 England Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 England Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1008 England Street is pet friendly.
Does 1008 England Street offer parking?
Yes, 1008 England Street offers parking.
Does 1008 England Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 England Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 England Street have a pool?
No, 1008 England Street does not have a pool.
Does 1008 England Street have accessible units?
No, 1008 England Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 England Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1008 England Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1008 England Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1008 England Street does not have units with air conditioning.
