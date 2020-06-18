4434 Kennett Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

3 Level sRent and lease terms negotiable for qualifying applicants

--Top floor gives complete privacy with 3 bedrooms including huge master bed with walk-in closet and master bath (his & her wash) with big tub and seperate shower

--Also the top floor has a common bath (his & her wash) and separate shower tub



Amenities



1.Hard wood floor in living and dining and tile kitchen and stain master carpet in all bedrooms with plenty of storage

2.Energy star stainless appliances throughout the house with 3 door refrigerator and LED lighting and in built security system and thermostat control for each floor

3.Kitchen comes with 5-burner stainless steel gas cooktop with hood and a huge farmhouse stainless steel sink, built-in dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, built-in baking oven

4.All bedrooms and living room has ceiling fans and recessed LED lightning through all rooms

5.The kitchen has quartz counter top with full back splash and plenty of storage with a huge island for workspace

5.The house comes with tankless water heater

7.Entire home comes with Air Conditioning with heater, temperature controlled separately for each floor

8.Entire home comes pre-installed home security system which can be enabled with contracted service providers

9.Entire home has a lot of storage space (upper and lower cabinets) with soft-close doors

10.Entire home comes with sliding doors or closet doors with built-in mirrors

11.Entire home comes with pre-wired internet and phone outlets for all popular providers

12.All windows have wooden blinds/shutters and is move in ready



Terms, Deposit and Rent



Deposit is one-month rent in advance (will be refunded after any incidental at the end of tenancy)

Rent is payable within 5th of each month with direct transfer/deposit or 3rd of each month by check

Tenant must take rental insurance and and show proof of insurance prior to moving in (provider preference will be shared)

Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Garbage and Water (basically all utilities)

Owner pays HOA

Sub lease is NOT allowed

Prospective tenants should provide credit report, employment/leasing history and affordability check over period of a year or more

All adults over the age of 18 must satisfy pre-qualification and be on the lease agreement

Pre-qualification may be all encompassing per standard and recommended leasing agreement but not limited to above

Pets allowed with additional deposit of 2 month rent (breed restrictions apply and should fall within HOA policies)