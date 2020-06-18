All apartments in Fremont
Location

4434 Kennett Ter, Fremont, CA 94536
Centerville

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,299

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
3 Level sRent and lease terms negotiable for qualifying applicants
--Top floor gives complete privacy with 3 bedrooms including huge master bed with walk-in closet and master bath (his & her wash) with big tub and seperate shower
--Also the top floor has a common bath (his & her wash) and separate shower tub

Amenities

1.Hard wood floor in living and dining and tile kitchen and stain master carpet in all bedrooms with plenty of storage
2.Energy star stainless appliances throughout the house with 3 door refrigerator and LED lighting and in built security system and thermostat control for each floor
3.Kitchen comes with 5-burner stainless steel gas cooktop with hood and a huge farmhouse stainless steel sink, built-in dishwasher, built-in microwave oven, built-in baking oven
4.All bedrooms and living room has ceiling fans and recessed LED lightning through all rooms
5.The kitchen has quartz counter top with full back splash and plenty of storage with a huge island for workspace
5.The house comes with tankless water heater
7.Entire home comes with Air Conditioning with heater, temperature controlled separately for each floor
8.Entire home comes pre-installed home security system which can be enabled with contracted service providers
9.Entire home has a lot of storage space (upper and lower cabinets) with soft-close doors
10.Entire home comes with sliding doors or closet doors with built-in mirrors
11.Entire home comes with pre-wired internet and phone outlets for all popular providers
12.All windows have wooden blinds/shutters and is move in ready

Terms, Deposit and Rent

Deposit is one-month rent in advance (will be refunded after any incidental at the end of tenancy)
Rent is payable within 5th of each month with direct transfer/deposit or 3rd of each month by check
Tenant must take rental insurance and and show proof of insurance prior to moving in (provider preference will be shared)
Tenant pays Electric, Gas, Garbage and Water (basically all utilities)
Owner pays HOA
Sub lease is NOT allowed
Prospective tenants should provide credit report, employment/leasing history and affordability check over period of a year or more
All adults over the age of 18 must satisfy pre-qualification and be on the lease agreement
Pre-qualification may be all encompassing per standard and recommended leasing agreement but not limited to above
Pets allowed with additional deposit of 2 month rent (breed restrictions apply and should fall within HOA policies)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4434 Kennett Ter have any available units?
4434 Kennett Ter has a unit available for $4,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 4434 Kennett Ter have?
Some of 4434 Kennett Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4434 Kennett Ter currently offering any rent specials?
4434 Kennett Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4434 Kennett Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 4434 Kennett Ter is pet friendly.
Does 4434 Kennett Ter offer parking?
Yes, 4434 Kennett Ter does offer parking.
Does 4434 Kennett Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4434 Kennett Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4434 Kennett Ter have a pool?
No, 4434 Kennett Ter does not have a pool.
Does 4434 Kennett Ter have accessible units?
No, 4434 Kennett Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 4434 Kennett Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4434 Kennett Ter has units with dishwashers.
