east industrial
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:45 PM
153 Apartments for rent in East Industrial, Fremont, CA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
25 Units Available
eaves Fremont
231 Woodcreek Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,220
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
901 sqft
Modern units have dishwashers, garbage disposal and ceiling fans. In-unit laundry makes apartment life more convenient. Amenities include a playground and a gym. Easy freeway access provided.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
19 Units Available
Mill Creek
440 Dixon Landing Rd, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,158
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,540
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,241
1303 sqft
Minutes from I-880 and Dixon Landing Park. Fabulous pool, tennis court and hot tub, as well as a playground and basketball court. Apartments have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
299 Units Available
Aya
45147 Lopes Road, Fremont, CA
Studio
$2,420
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,740
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1135 sqft
Designed to be a central respite from the whirlwind of Silicon Valley, Aya is perfect for people who want to live close to work, play close to home, and enjoy easy access to community green spaces and hiking trails, a diverse food culture, and
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
48970 Lady Fern Common
48970 Lady Fern Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1450 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This pleasant 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo home property rental in the East Industrial neighborhood in Fremont and can be rented either furnished at $3800 or
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
593 Pistache Terrace
593 Pistache Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1911 sqft
Desirable 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath single family home for rent in Fremont Irvington area. - Newer single family home built in 2010. Castilleja Laurel Plan. End unit with extra side yard.
1 of 47
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
889 Corporate Way
889 Corporate Way, Fremont, CA
6 Bedrooms
Ask
7 Bedrooms
$4,995
1974 sqft
$4,995/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2005 Sq. Footage: 1974 Deposit: $6,300 Floor: Ground Property: Commercial DESCRIPTION Class A building! Available for lease at $2.50/Sq. Ft. HOA dues $441.28 included.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
909 Corporate Way
909 Corporate Way, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1441 sqft
$3500/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 2005 Sq Footage: 1,441 Deposit: $4,400 Floor: Ground Property: Commercial DESCRIPTION High Image Class A Building! Light and Bright! Prime location in South Fremont, between 680 and 880.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
45271 Electric Terrace #101 - 1
45271 Electric Ter, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,995
2460 sqft
Welcome to Toll Brothers community condo @ Metro Crossing Warm Springs. This amazing two-story 4 Beds, 4 Baths, 2460 SQFT luxury condo is move-in ready. On the first floor is a private unit with built-in kitchenet perfect for parents or guests.
Results within 1 mile of East Industrial
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
621 Vesper Ave
621 Vesper Avenue, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
1512 sqft
Available 07/19/20 Amazing warm springs single family home for rent!! - Property Id: 311540 1. Lovely 4 bed, 2 bath single family house with great curb appeal in highly sought Warm springs neighborhood with top rated Fremont public schools. 2.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
307 Dixon Road
307 Dixon Road, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
1025 sqft
$2895.00 - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home in Milpitas Available Now! - Cal West Property Management would like to present this 1,025 square foot, 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home in Milpitas.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
159 Wenatchee Cmn
159 Wenatchee Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
936 sqft
$2,450/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq Footage: 936 sq.ft.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Pointe
231 Dixon Landing Road, Milpitas, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
960 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL/CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour. === RESIDENTS LOVE OUR === - Granite countertops & rich wood cabinets - Spacious living with plenty of storage & assigned parking - Great Location.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 04:38pm
1 Unit Available
47099 Benns Terrace - 1
47099 Benns Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
675 sqft
Beautiful condo in the heart of warm spring Fremont is a must see. This cozy 1 bed/ 1 bath condo located in a quiet and friendly neighborhood. James Leitch Elementary is right across the street.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
632 Saturn Ave
632 Saturn Avenue, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1544 sqft
Ken Vasan - 510-304-6122 - Live in a nicely nurtured two-storey 3-bed house located strategically close to 680, 880 and 237 freeways and Bart station. Soak in beautiful views of the mountains from large front yard / backyard with 10+ fruit trees.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
42290 Blacow Rd
42290 Blacow Road, Fremont, CA
5 Bedrooms
$4,850
1483 sqft
Hamid Karimi - 510-386-3675 - ready to move in need minimum 1 to 2 year lease.pet is ok with security deposit.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
43354 Banda Terrace
43354 Banda Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1768 sqft
Town home in Mission area Fremont - Elegant Town home with mountain view & mission attendance area! Open bright floor plan. Updated kitchen with quartz counter tops. Living area and Master Bedroom give way to patio space with view.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
44990 Lynx Drive
44990 Lynx Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1484 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Special Offer: $600 move in discount if you sign a lease on or before June 30, 2020.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 03:35pm
1 Unit Available
49114 Rose Ter
49114 Rose Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1112 sqft
Ken Vasan - 510-304-6122 - Ready to move in. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, recessed lights. Upgraded Bathrooms, laminate flooring and comes with all appliances. Location!!!! Location !!!! Location !!!.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
18 Shaniko Cmn
18 Shaniko Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1150 sqft
$2,650/mo KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1987 Sq Footage: 1,150 sqft.
1 of 13
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
111 Jacklin Cir
111 Jacklin Circle, Milpitas, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1700 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 6 months if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.
1 of 8
Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
42848 Peachwood St
42848 Peachwood Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
1200ft 3 Bed 2bath Great schools-Irvington fremont - Property Id: 253669 1. Great schools -- Harvey Green Elementary School, John M. Horner Junior High School, Irvington High School 2. Available Now 3.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
4152 Fairwood St.
4152 Fairwood Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1198 sqft
Fantastic Irvington Neighborhood! - Don't miss this 3 Bed 2 Bath single family home with 2 car garage in the top rated Irvington district! Not far from Harvey Green Elementary, Horner Middle and Irvington High School.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
43373 Fremont Blvd
43373 Fremont Boulevard, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,090
1503 sqft
43373 Fremont Blvd Available 08/01/20 $3090 - LOVELY 3 BEDROOM REMODELED IRVINGTON HOME IN SOUTH FREMONT - Great home...Great school district... Great price.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
408 Sequim Cmn
408 Sequim Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
897 sqft
Available 07/23/20 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo - Property Id: 318306 2 bed 2 bath condo with very good elementary and middle schools at walkable distance. It is a gated community and a very friendly one for kids. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
