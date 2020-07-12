/
centerville
120 Apartments for rent in Centerville, Fremont, CA
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
12 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
13 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
6 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
1 of 41
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3389 Foxtail Ter
3389 Foxtail Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
840 sqft
2BED/2BATH; - Please contact Jose Albornoz with Best Property Management 510-833-9918 CalDRE 02048704 Beautiful 2 Bed/2Bth - 840 sq.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101
3507 Buttonwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1125 sqft
3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101 Available 08/07/20 3507 Buttonwood Terrace #101, Fremont, CA 94536 - This property approximate availability is 8/7/2020.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37232 Yolo Terrace
37232 Yolo Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1052 sqft
Nicely Upgraded 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo Available Now! - Beautiful Condo Available in Fantastic Fremont! Features Include: -Large kitchen with brand new stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets and counter tops, and bar great for 3-4 bar
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
4434 Kennett Ter
4434 Kennett Ter, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,299
2500 sqft
3 Level sRent and lease terms negotiable for qualifying applicants --Top floor gives complete privacy with 3 bedrooms including huge master bed with walk-in closet and master bath (his & her wash) with big tub and seperate shower --Also the top
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3443 Pepperwood Ter Apt 102
3443 Pepperwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,095
714 sqft
$2,095/mo. KEY FEATURES Year Built: 1986 Sq. Footage: 714 sqft.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3475 Deerwood Terrace
3475 Deerwood Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
963 sqft
Charming and Spacious 2Bed 1Bath Condo in Central Fremont available for Rent immediately. . .. . .
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
37354 Parish Circle
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
942 sqft
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
38062 Buxton Cmn
38062 Buxton Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1300 sqft
Townhouse in Great Location in Fremont - Property Id: 307799 Townhouse in the heart of Fremont in a quiet and family neighborhood Walking Distance to Washington High, Centerville JR High, and Parkmont Elementary.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
3528 Sequoia Cmn, Fremont, CA 94536
3528 Sequoia Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1519 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5f04dae4459db81d2afc3902 Please click below link for more photos and VR virtual tour: Convenient location.
Results within 1 mile of Centerville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
21 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
34 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
119 Units Available
The Asher
1031 Walnut Avenue, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,775
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Timeless style meets refreshingly approachable living at The Asher—the first of its kind in Fremont.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
7 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
9 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
