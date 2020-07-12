/
brookvale
123 Apartments for rent in Brookvale, Fremont, CA
9 Units Available
VUE Fremont
37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,247
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,563
850 sqft
Apartment features include remodeled kitchens, ceiling fans, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Located near public transportation. Community amenities include high-speed internet, fitness center and playground area. Short-term leases available.
6 Units Available
Suburbian Gardens
3750 Tamayo St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1000 sqft
This lush garden community is sure to make you feel at home. Suburbian Gardens is just minutes from shopping, dining and so much more, but you wouldn't know it when you pass through our gates. We offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes.
1 Unit Available
3558 Ruskin Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
3558 Ruskin Avenue, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1510 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.
Results within 1 mile of Brookvale
32 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
12 Units Available
eaves Union City
2175 Decoto Rd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,945
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,385
830 sqft
Bright apartments near Alvarado-Niles Road in a very walkable neighborhood. Air conditioning and fireplace. Walk-in closets. Private balcony or patio. Community has pool and sauna. Pet-friendly.
10 Units Available
Skylark
34655 Skylark Dr, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,120
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,527
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,978
1056 sqft
Prime location close to the Quarry Lakes Recreational Area, I-880, and I-680. Apartments have fully equipped kitchens, private patio/balcony, and large walk-in closets. Enjoy the swimming pool, playground, fire pit, and hot tub.
12 Units Available
Mission Sierra Apartment Homes
34864 Mission Blvd, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,012
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
840 sqft
These apartment cottages boast balconies overlooking courtyards, large closets and extra storage. A gym, pool and covered parking are on site. BART access is nearby, and Highway 880 provides direct access to San Francisco.
12 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
13 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
3 Units Available
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,165
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located where the East Bay meets the Silicon Valley, Metro Fremont apartments is a commuter’s haven. Our newly renovated community with one and two-bedroom floorplans is the perfect place to call home.
24 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
7 Units Available
Sofi Fremont
889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,265
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,916
1010 sqft
Sofi Fremont offers comfortable, garden-level apartments. Units feature open floor plans, plenty of natural light and proximity to Alameda Creek. The community offers a gated pool and fitness center.
9 Units Available
Countrywood
4555 Thornton Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,224
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,695
830 sqft
Situated in a tranquil, park-like setting, Countrywood Apartment Homes offers you the relaxation you crave and the variety of choices you deserve.
17 Units Available
Camden Village
38000 Camden St, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
517 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,035
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
942 sqft
Camden Village is a comfortable community that offers amenities like a pool and gym. Units feature hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, microwaves and refrigerators.
9 Units Available
Watermark Place
38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,359
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,937
1159 sqft
Luxury homes with large kitchens and private outdoor space. Tenants get access to a barbecue area, business center, and pool. Close to the Fremont BART station. Near Shinn Historical Park and Arboretum.
11 Units Available
Brookvale Chateau
36163 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
921 sqft
Near American High School and Westridge Park. Within a quiet, gated community. Lots of space. On-site laundry, a large pool with sundeck, and ample parking. Lush landscaping throughout. Near Brookvale Shopping Center.
6 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
11 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
8 Units Available
Pinebrook Apartments
35995 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,950
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
744 sqft
A two-story community with a beautiful courtyard, resort-like pool and greenspace. Smoke-free. Apartments feature updated appliances and a patio or balcony. Onsite carports, gym and grill area. Near the high school.
5 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.
1 Unit Available
34740 Skylark Dr #2
34740 Skylark Drive, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
910 sqft
Walking distance to Union City Bart Station, Marina Food and Logan High - - Two stories 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom - kitchen has granite counter top, breakfast bar, pantry - Pergo flooring throughout - Bright unit, large bedroom with walk in closet and
