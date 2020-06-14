Apartment List
160 Apartments for rent in Fremont, CA with garage

Fremont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Central-Downtown Fremont
13 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,310
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Baylands
14 Units Available
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,272
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,782
1088 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,492
1596 sqft
Stunning, mid-rise community near Fremont Hub and Fremont Plaza. On-site amenities include 24-hour gym, business center, pool, media room and internet cafe. Green community. Garage available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:51am
$
Cherry-Guardino
16 Units Available
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,210
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,249
1511 sqft
Minutes away from Lake Elizabeth, in central Fremont. All units feature wood fireplaces, laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage room. Pet friendly community close to interstate highways for easy access to Bay Area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Central-Downtown Fremont
11 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,639
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,920
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,405
1369 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Verified

1 of 127

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Ardenwood
12 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,875
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sundale
1 Unit Available
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just northwest of Stevenson Blvd, this development hosts a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include carports, and microwaves, ranges, bathtubs and refrigerators in each unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission San Jose
1 Unit Available
43269 Starr St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
43269 Starr Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
951 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eb1a83724f6725e9eee6c94 Contact: (Welcome home to this NEWLY RENOVATED 3 Bed / 1.5 Bath Single Family Residence.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Mission San Jose
1 Unit Available
43908 Paso Cedro Common
43908 Paso Cedro Cmn, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,795
1556 sqft
43908 Paso Cedro Common Available 06/27/20 Like New Gorgeous Townhouse in the Mission Neighborhood of Fremont! - This well appointed and pristine 3 bed/3 bath end unit townhome in the desirable Mission neighborhood features top rated schools,

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brookvale
1 Unit Available
35920 Ashton Place
35920 Ashton Place, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
1523 sqft
Nicely updated Fremont 3Bd 2Ba Single Level Home, $3700/mo, Avail 6/13/20 - Property Video: https://vimeo.com/427274788 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34661 Tabu Terrace
34661 Tabu Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
934 sqft
2 bedroom Condo in the desired Ardenwood Neighborhood of Fremont! - 2 bedroom/2 Bath Condo on Top Floor in a great area of Fremont *Pool *Hot tub *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer Included *Large living area W/Vaulted ceiling and private deck *Detached

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warm Springs
1 Unit Available
213 Pagosa Way
213 Pagosa Way, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1655 sqft
213 Pagosa Way, Fremont, CA 94539 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house located in Fremont features four bedrooms, two and one half bathrooms, living room, formal dining room and a two car garage.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
593 Pistache Terrace
593 Pistache Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1911 sqft
Desirable 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath single family home for rent in Fremont Irvington area. - Newer single family home built in 2010. Castilleja Laurel Plan. End unit with extra side yard.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Central-Downtown Fremont
1 Unit Available
39199 Guardino Dr. 273
39199 Guardino Drive, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
844 sqft
39199 Guardino Dr. 273 Available 06/14/20 Walk to BART! - 2 bedroom 1 bath condo located in secure building second floor with elevator. Inside laundry, washer dryer included. Gated parking garage with 1 assigned space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkmont
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Centerville
1 Unit Available
37354 Parish Circle
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
942 sqft
37354 Parish Circle, Fremont CA 94536 - This property is available NOW.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
5408 Shattuck Ave, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5408 Shattuck Avenue, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
2013 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed3f334258803615eee3a23 UPGRADED in April-May 2020 Close to Facebook, Tesla, Amazon, Google, Oracle & other Silicon Valley companies.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Kimber-Gomes
1 Unit Available
40411 Andorra Court
40411 Andorra Court, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1957 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in Desirable Fremont Area - 4 Bedroom 2 Bath single Family home in a great location! *Garage *Fireplace *Washer & Dryer *Updated bathrooms *Landscaping included This property has close access to Freeways I880,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Central-Downtown Fremont
1 Unit Available
39128 Memorial Street
39128 Memorial St, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,400
1800 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,895
1929 sqft
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont CA 94555 - This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardenwood
1 Unit Available
34152 Finnigan Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
34152 Finnigan Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1857 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5eceadd7d16b4b33942ac2b4 Gorgeous home in Forest Park area, 2 story, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1850 Sq ft.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Niles
1 Unit Available
10 Potel Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94536
10 Potel Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
1663 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Industrial
1 Unit Available
211 Bridalveil Falls Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
211 Bridalveil Falls Cmn, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
1530 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed12a6797067935000175c4 Experience the luxury living in this brand new Townhome in the Warmspring District of South Fremont. High ceiling, view of Mission hills.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Warm Springs
1 Unit Available
47483 Hoyt St, Fremont, CA, US, 94539
47483 Hoyt Street, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1234 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed129d097067935000175c0 * Warm Springs 3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2 Car Garage Single Family. * Estm. 1234 Sqf. Living Space. with Huge Yard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sundale
1 Unit Available
39084 Logan Drive
39084 Logan Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,450
1496 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fremont, CA

Fremont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

