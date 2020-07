Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry range air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill hot tub dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse garage guest parking internet access lobby package receiving pet friendly

Avalon Fremont, in Fremont, CA, features a wide range of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartments that include spacious floorplans, an in unit washer and dryer and fully equipped kitchens. Community amenities include a state of the art fitness center, swimming pool and spa, pool side BBQ areas, and assigned covered parking. With easy access to freeways 880 and 680 and a close distance to the Fremont BART station and public transportation, Avalon Fremont is ideally located.