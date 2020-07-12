/
sundale
121 Apartments for rent in Sundale, Fremont, CA
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
13 Units Available
Sundale North Apartments
39900 Blacow Rd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,846
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,146
935 sqft
Sundale North and South...the place to live for commuter convenience and comfort. This garden style community has four sparkling pools, two BBQ areas, dry saunas, and a beautiful clubhouse for private parties.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,825
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
887 sqft
Located near Lake Elizabeth, this development offers many amenities, including patios or decks, vertical blinds, air conditioning, and walk-in closets in the master bedrooms of various units.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Fremont Manor
4291 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,775
553 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just northwest of Stevenson Blvd, this development hosts a series of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include carports, and microwaves, ranges, bathtubs and refrigerators in each unit.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39084 Logan Drive
39084 Logan Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,390
1496 sqft
Updated Single Family Home - Enjoy this updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home with refinished Hardwood Flooring, Fresh New Interior Paint, Double-Pane Windows, Updated Kitchen with Granite Counters, New Cabinetry & New Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
39561 Ross Common
39561 Ross Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
585 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
39526 Wainwright Common
39526 Wainwright Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,100
585 sqft
PLEASE EMAIL OR CALL/TEXT 510-972-3699 to make an appointment for a virtual or in-person apartment tour.
Results within 1 mile of Sundale
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
23 Units Available
Avalon Fremont
39939 Stevenson Cmn, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,679
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,415
1369 sqft
Apartments have spacious floor plans and fireplaces. Cats and dogs allowed. Hang out in the inviting lobby or clubhouse. The nearby Fremont BART station makes it easy to get around.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,407
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,515
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,298
1367 sqft
Just a three-minute drive from downtown Fremont, these homes feature vaulted ceilings, spacious closets and granite countertops. This pet-friendly community has bike rooms, a fitness center and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,874
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1010 sqft
Waterstone at Fremont offers one and two-bedroom apartments that come with amenities like garbage disposals, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and refrigerators. The community offers 24-hour maintenance and is pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
6 Units Available
Presidio
2000 Walnut Ave, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,295
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,041
1106 sqft
Air conditioning, patio/balcony, ceiling fans and a fireplace for cooler nights. Bathtub, all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, gym and courtyard. Internet access, business center and package receiving.
Verified
1 of 100
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Ramblewood
38800 Hastings St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,250
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and patio or balcony. Great location, close to Centerville Park and Tak Fudenna Memorial Stadium. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, business center, and carport.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
11 Units Available
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,300
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in the heart of Fremont, this development is close to BART and Lake Elizabeth. Units offer modern interiors and new carpet, as well as ceiling fans and electric kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
11 Units Available
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,249
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,477
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,375
1063 sqft
Modern homes with updated cabinetry and a patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy a sauna, playground, and grilling area. Close to the Fremont Hub Shopping Center and Centerville Community Park. Near I-880.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
811 sqft
Community has parking, pool, and on-site laundry. Apartments include range, refrigerator, carpet, and bathtub. Located in the Centerville District, on Fremont Blvd. close to Central Avenue.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Commons
38655 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a few blocks from BART, this development offers spacious floor plans, chef's kitchens, built-in microwaves, air conditioners, private patios and balconies, and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 61
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
2 Units Available
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,174
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the Centerville district, just off Fremont Blvd. Units have air conditioning, patio or balcony, bathtubs, carpet, range, and ceiling fans. Community features pool.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Aniki's Sushi, Nation's Giant Hamburgers and Trader Joe's. Apartments have updated kitchens, plush carpeting and bright bathroom lighting. Community features playground, onsite laundry and more.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3695 Stevenson Blvd #A341
3695 Stevenson Boulevard, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1040 sqft
Move in Ready 2BR / 2BA Unit in Alta Mar Villas (Fremont) - This is a spacious 2 bed/ 2 bath apartment located on the third floor. The bedrooms have plenty of space, easily accommodating up to a king size bed, and large walk-in closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2401 Parkside Drive
2401 Parkside Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1446 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Welcome home to this gem of a newly-renovated townhouse in the Very Walkable Parkmont neighborhood in Fremont! Light-filled, airy, unfurnished, 3-bedroom/2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
39639 Leslie St
39639 Leslie Street, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1055 sqft
Two story corner townhome, 2 bed rooms on second floor and full bath. Washer and dryer inside the unit. close to all the shopping.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
4167 Bullard St
4167 Bullard Street, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
1549 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in South Sundale. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
39450 Albany Cmn Apt Y
39450 Albany Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
991 sqft
39450 Albany Cmn - Apt Y Apt Y Available 07/15/20 Updated 2 bed/2 bath condo near BART in Fremont, Avail 7/15, $2550/mo - Great updated condo in family-friendly community in Fremont.
