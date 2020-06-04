Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access online portal parking 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments e-payments fire pit

Luxury apartments in Fremont, CA at a prime location are the best fit for your fast paced lifestyle. Fremont has seen an influx of professionals and families seeking access to its top-performing public schools, restaurants, retail, beautiful parks and open space which earned the community a rank of 237 on Forbes magazine's list of the 500 most affluent communities in the United States. Watermark Place takes the best of what Silicon Valley has to offer and brings apartments in Fremont, CA. If you're looking for a car-light lifestyle, Watermark Place has easy access to public transportation including a BART station with private access just steps away, plus it's close to I-880 and I-680 for an easy commute to major Silicon Valley employers. Call for an appointment today!