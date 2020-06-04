All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:14 AM

Watermark Place

38680 Waterside Cir · (415) 968-6780
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

38680 Waterside Cir, Fremont, CA 94536
Cherry-Guardino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2300 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,409

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 3105 · Avail. Jul 21

$2,414

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,429

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 854 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2314 · Avail. now

$2,943

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 6103 · Avail. Aug 29

$2,998

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Unit 3317 · Avail. now

$3,053

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1126 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Watermark Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
online portal
parking
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
e-payments
fire pit
Luxury apartments in Fremont, CA at a prime location are the best fit for your fast paced lifestyle. Fremont has seen an influx of professionals and families seeking access to its top-performing public schools, restaurants, retail, beautiful parks and open space which earned the community a rank of 237 on Forbes magazine's list of the 500 most affluent communities in the United States. Watermark Place takes the best of what Silicon Valley has to offer and brings apartments in Fremont, CA. If you're looking for a car-light lifestyle, Watermark Place has easy access to public transportation including a BART station with private access just steps away, plus it's close to I-880 and I-680 for an easy commute to major Silicon Valley employers. Call for an appointment today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $33 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $600 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot, assigned. We offer 1 assigned, covered parking space per apartment home. Please contact our Leasing Center for more parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Watermark Place have any available units?
Watermark Place has 9 units available starting at $2,409 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Watermark Place have?
Some of Watermark Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Watermark Place currently offering any rent specials?
Watermark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Watermark Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Watermark Place is pet friendly.
Does Watermark Place offer parking?
Yes, Watermark Place offers parking.
Does Watermark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Watermark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Watermark Place have a pool?
Yes, Watermark Place has a pool.
Does Watermark Place have accessible units?
No, Watermark Place does not have accessible units.
Does Watermark Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Watermark Place has units with dishwashers.
