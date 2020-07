Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly carport clubhouse hot tub internet access playground

Heritage Village is the perfect destination for those looking for California luxury living in the East Bay. Take your pick from spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans complete with deluxe amenities for easy living. Each home boasts designer finishes including plank wood flooring and plush carpeting, updated cabinetry, white on white appliances and beautiful countertops. Enjoy walk-in closets in select homes and a washer/dryer in every home.



Our pet-friendly community has every amenity you could need, from our incredible concierge management services to our sparkling pool area with spa and relaxing sauna, a stylish resident lounge, and comprehensive fitness center we know you will love calling Heritage Village home.