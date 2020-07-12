/
ardenwood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:55 PM
114 Apartments for rent in Ardenwood, Fremont, CA
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
11 Units Available
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,800
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,085
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
864 sqft
On Paseo Padre Parkway just minutes from I-880. All-electric kitchens, built-in fireplaces, and washers and dryers inside the units. Huge bedrooms, and water, garbage, and sewage are included.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
5324 Shamrock Common
5324 Shamrock Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1668 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) This gorgeous, unfurnished, 3-bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5352 Tacoma Cmn
5352 Tacoma Common, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
950 sqft
Private Condo close to awesome school - Property Id: 305305 Next door to Forest Park elementary. Close to dumbarton bridge(84) and 880. Calm and quiet surroundings of Ardenwood historic farm. Great for families.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
34036 Webfoot Loop
34036 Webfoot Loop, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2100 sqft
Available 07/18/20 Fremont House Corner Lot - Property Id: 310708 Bright and sunny home on a large corner lot (4650 SQFT) with 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms. Spacious family room and living room. 2 Car Garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6043 Mollinari Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
6043 Mollinari Terrace, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1395 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ec9a03f489f096adab7c625 *BEST DISCOUNT AND FLEXIBILITY in the Desirable Capriana Community - SHORT TERM (3 months) or LONG TERM (12 month+) rent welcomed.
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
34280 Tan Bark Drive
34280 Tan Bark Drive, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1929 sqft
Fully Remodeled, spacious, updated 4 bedroom, 3 bath single family home in Ardenwood. 1 bedroom with attached bath downstairs.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
34521 Winslow Terrace
34521 Winslow Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1727 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 story single family home in Desirable Ardenwood Neighborhood in Fremont - Newly remodeled single family home in desirable Ardenwood Community.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5461 Buckner Ter, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
5461 Buckner Terrace, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1481 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e9ba30a4bb14b7dc116d36c 3B/2.5 bath house available for rent in beautiful Ardenwood area. 2 car garage. Hardwood floors throughout. Low maintenance back yard.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Garnet Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94555
4802 Garnet Common, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
1863 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5e739d07242cdf048f079d82 Property details: Four bedroom and two full bathroom on second floor.
Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
33848 Cassio Circle
33848 Cassio Circle, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,250
1622 sqft
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 8:00am to 8:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property address. This property is available NOW.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
34311 Eucalyptus Ter
34311 Eucalyptus Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,985
1929 sqft
This property is available NOW. This two-story house ideally located in Fremont features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room, dining area and two-car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
5412 Ontario Cmn.
5412 Ontario Common, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1769 sqft
3Bed/2.5 Bath, AIR CONDITIONING, Nice Backyard, Ardenwood Fremont - CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING!!! Pets may be negotiable. 3Bed/2.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
Northgate Savoy
34077 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA
Studio
$1,950
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,900
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
906 sqft
Located close to Northgate Community Park, shopping and schools. Units come with vertical blinds, ceiling fans and cable hookups. Community includes on-site laundry, parking and pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:28pm
5 Units Available
Cedar on the Blvd.
6054 Cedar Boulevard, Newark, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar on the Blvd. in Newark. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6908 Jarvis Avenue
6908 Jarvis Avenue, Newark, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bi-Level Town Home Ready for Lease Newark - Available now, a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Bi-Level town home, with 2 car attached garage in Newark.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
36001 Cabrillo Dr.
36001 Cabrillo Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,575
1148 sqft
36001 Cabrillo Dr. Available 07/15/20 Fremont-single story 3 BR, 2 BA attached 2 car garage-Close to Freeway 880 and 84 - Rent: $3575.00 - 3 Bed / 2 BA - SF:.
Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
33663 Shearwater Terrace
33663 Shearwater Terrace, Fremont, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1853 sqft
Nice 4 bedroom home in Fremont - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bath two story home in the North Gate neighborhood of North Fremont. The home offers an excellent floor plan with 1853 square feet of living space.
Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive
32976 Great Salt Lake Drive, Fremont, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1148 sqft
Beautiful and Bright 3Bed 2Bath Home Central Air - 3 bedroom 2 bath remodeled duet home located close to bridge, freeways, popular parks and highly rated schools.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2640 Great Arbor Way
2640 Great Arbor Way, Union City, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
903 sqft
2640 Great Arbor Way Available 08/01/20 Union City Townhome on Alvarado Niles - Up for a rent is is a 2 bedroom 1 bath charming corner upper unit townhome. This airy and open townhome offers 902 sqft.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
13 Units Available
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,430
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,315
980 sqft
In light of COVID19 developments and recommendations from health officials, we have adopted a virtual leasing model until further notice. Our leasing office is not open to residents or the public.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
37 Units Available
Creekside Village
2999 Sequoia Ter, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,189
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,646
890 sqft
Steps from Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area, a relaxing retreat in the middle of the Bay Area. Stylish interiors with raised panel cabinetry and designer lighting. Parking, gym, club and pool available to residents.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
32 Units Available
The Union Flats
34588 11th St, Union City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,205
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1002 sqft
Brand-new apartments with ultra-modern architecture. Complex has one- and two-bedroom apartments and work/live lofts. Community features a pool and sundeck. Close to the Union City Transit Center and Mission Boulevard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
Estates at Park Place
3400 Stevenson Blvd, Fremont, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,165
1067 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,130
1321 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom luxury apartments feature quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and crown molding. There's also a 24-hour fitness center, movie theatre and refreshment bar. Located close to BART stops.
Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
10 Units Available
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd, Fremont, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,419
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,799
1070 sqft
Charming community with park-like outdoors. On-site amenities including a pool, gym and coffee bar. In-unit features include extra storage, a patio or balcony, and updated appliances. Skylights and vaulted ceilings.
