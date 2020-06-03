Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven range Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport internet access lobby sauna

If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than our exquisite apartment homes. Our deluxe garden-inspired apartment homes are set in gorgeous Fremont, California, within walking distance of some of the area’s best dining and most immaculate green spaces. Treat yourself to brunch at Joe’s Corner or go explore the miles of hiking and biking trails as well as the striking scenery at picturesque Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.



Sofi Fremont also boasts easy access to Mowry Avenue, Mission Boulevard, and Interstate 880, as well as the Fremont – Daly City BART Station. So whether you’re a student at Ohlone College, an employee at Washington Hospital, an outdoor enthusiast or a lover of the concrete jungle, you’ll love your new home at Sofi Fremont.