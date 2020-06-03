All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:40 PM

Sofi Fremont

Open Now until 6pm
889 Mowry Ave · (980) 330-4023
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

889 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
Parkmont

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 070 · Avail. now

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 129 · Avail. now

$2,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 202 · Avail. now

$2,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 004 · Avail. now

$2,916

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1010 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Sofi Fremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
internet access
lobby
sauna
If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than our exquisite apartment homes. Our deluxe garden-inspired apartment homes are set in gorgeous Fremont, California, within walking distance of some of the area’s best dining and most immaculate green spaces. Treat yourself to brunch at Joe’s Corner or go explore the miles of hiking and biking trails as well as the striking scenery at picturesque Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.

Sofi Fremont also boasts easy access to Mowry Avenue, Mission Boulevard, and Interstate 880, as well as the Fremont – Daly City BART Station. So whether you’re a student at Ohlone College, an employee at Washington Hospital, an outdoor enthusiast or a lover of the concrete jungle, you’ll love your new home at Sofi Fremont.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49.50
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Sofi Fremont have any available units?
Sofi Fremont has 7 units available starting at $2,265 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Sofi Fremont have?
Some of Sofi Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Sofi Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Sofi Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Sofi Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Sofi Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Sofi Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Sofi Fremont offers parking.
Does Sofi Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Sofi Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Sofi Fremont have a pool?
Yes, Sofi Fremont has a pool.
Does Sofi Fremont have accessible units?
No, Sofi Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does Sofi Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Sofi Fremont has units with dishwashers.
