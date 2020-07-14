All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like VUE Fremont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
VUE Fremont
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

VUE Fremont

37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy · (510) 681-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
One Month Free on Select Units with a Minimum 9 Month Lease Agreement! Please Call for Details!
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Brookvale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

37200 Paseo Padre Pkwy, Fremont, CA 94536
Brookvale

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 237 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,247

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. Aug 15

$2,272

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 216 · Avail. Aug 14

$2,563

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 259 · Avail. now

$2,603

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 143 · Avail. Jul 25

$2,613

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 850 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from VUE Fremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
community garden
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
hot tub
internet access
Experience the blissful lifestyle you deserve at Vue Fremont! Nestled in the heart of Fremont--just a hop, skip and jump from a number of regional parks, hiking trails, and the Bay Area's bustling cities--Vue Fremont offers bright and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each of our thoughtfully designed floor plans includes a private patio or balcony, an energy-efficient washer-dryer unit, a separate dining area to entertain friends and family, and an upgraded kitchen with refinished countertops and cabinetry. Our pet-friendly community includes a sparkling swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, and children's playground on a well manicured, lush landscape. Outside the grounds of our relaxing community, residents take advantage of the Bay Area's vast array of leisure and entertainment options, easily accessible just minutes from BART, Cal Train, I-880, I-680, and the Dumbarton Bridge.

Our friendly staff awaits you-- call us today to schedule a tour and discover the tran

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $47.72 per applicsnt
Deposit: $200-One month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $50/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Carports: 1 space included in lease. Covered lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does VUE Fremont have any available units?
VUE Fremont has 9 units available starting at $2,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does VUE Fremont have?
Some of VUE Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is VUE Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
VUE Fremont is offering the following rent specials: One Month Free on Select Units with a Minimum 9 Month Lease Agreement! Please Call for Details!
Is VUE Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, VUE Fremont is pet friendly.
Does VUE Fremont offer parking?
Yes, VUE Fremont offers parking.
Does VUE Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, VUE Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does VUE Fremont have a pool?
Yes, VUE Fremont has a pool.
Does VUE Fremont have accessible units?
No, VUE Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does VUE Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, VUE Fremont has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for VUE Fremont?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Waterstone at Fremont
39600 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Artist Walk
3888 Artist Walk Common
Fremont, CA 94536
Pathfinder Village Apartments
39800 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Camden Village
38000 Camden St
Fremont, CA 94536
Pentagon Apartments
37950 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Archstone Fremont Center
39410 Civic Center Dr
Fremont, CA 94538
Alborada Apartments
1001 Beethoven Cmn
Fremont, CA 94538
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 Bedrooms
Fremont Apartments under $2,800Fremont Apartments with Pool
Fremont Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CA
San Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrillo
SundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoor
ParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity