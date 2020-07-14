Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport community garden gym parking playground pool bbq/grill 24hr maintenance business center clubhouse courtyard hot tub internet access

Experience the blissful lifestyle you deserve at Vue Fremont! Nestled in the heart of Fremont--just a hop, skip and jump from a number of regional parks, hiking trails, and the Bay Area's bustling cities--Vue Fremont offers bright and spacious one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. Each of our thoughtfully designed floor plans includes a private patio or balcony, an energy-efficient washer-dryer unit, a separate dining area to entertain friends and family, and an upgraded kitchen with refinished countertops and cabinetry. Our pet-friendly community includes a sparkling swimming pool and sundeck, fitness center, and children's playground on a well manicured, lush landscape. Outside the grounds of our relaxing community, residents take advantage of the Bay Area's vast array of leisure and entertainment options, easily accessible just minutes from BART, Cal Train, I-880, I-680, and the Dumbarton Bridge.



Our friendly staff awaits you-- call us today to schedule a tour and discover the tran