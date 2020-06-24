Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dana Point
Find more places like 33855 Calle Primavera.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dana Point, CA
/
33855 Calle Primavera
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:04 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
33855 Calle Primavera
33855 Calle La Primavera
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dana Point
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
33855 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA 92629
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large one bedroom with Ocean View, balcony. Upgraded with 1 garage space. Upper unit. Must see. will go fast. Sorry no Dogs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 33855 Calle Primavera have any available units?
33855 Calle Primavera doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dana Point, CA
.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dana Point Rent Report
.
What amenities does 33855 Calle Primavera have?
Some of 33855 Calle Primavera's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 33855 Calle Primavera currently offering any rent specials?
33855 Calle Primavera is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33855 Calle Primavera pet-friendly?
No, 33855 Calle Primavera is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dana Point
.
Does 33855 Calle Primavera offer parking?
Yes, 33855 Calle Primavera offers parking.
Does 33855 Calle Primavera have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33855 Calle Primavera does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33855 Calle Primavera have a pool?
No, 33855 Calle Primavera does not have a pool.
Does 33855 Calle Primavera have accessible units?
No, 33855 Calle Primavera does not have accessible units.
Does 33855 Calle Primavera have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33855 Calle Primavera has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Move Cross Country
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy
Dana Point, CA 92629
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St
Dana Point, CA 92629
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton
Dana Point, CA 92629
Similar Pages
Dana Point 1 Bedrooms
Dana Point 2 Bedrooms
Dana Point Apartments with Parking
Dana Point Pet Friendly Places
Dana Point Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Los Angeles, CA
San Diego, CA
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CA
Oceanside, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Ontario, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Rialto, CA
Wildomar, CA
Cypress, CA
La Verne, CA
Carson, CA
Laguna Hills, CA
Westminster, CA
Lakewood, CA
Menifee, CA
Bellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CA
Laguna Beach, CA
Yorba Linda, CA
Paramount, CA
Hacienda Heights, CA
Eastvale, CA
Apartments Near Colleges
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego