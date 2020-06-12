Apartment List
/
CA
/
dana point
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:43 AM

129 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA

Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,827
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.

1 of 43

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
33852 Diana Drive
33852 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
952 sqft
Spacious Private Back Patio with Ocean Views and fruit trees!! Lower-Single Story unit in Duplex-only one Unit above. Inviting Grey Dutch Door leads to Large Living and Dining area with Laminate Flooring. Dining area has ocean views.

1 of 49

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
33815 Alcazar Dr.
33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
33772 Diana Drive
33772 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1270 sqft
Lovely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a duplex type structure.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
34382 Via San Juan
34382 Via San Juan, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1150 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease a 2bd 2bth single level unit in beautiful Capistrano Beach. Fresh paint, updated master bathroom, and new carpet. Attached carport around the backside of the building with exterior storage cabinets.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
33692 Blue Lantern Street
33692 Blue Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1314 sqft
Great location in Dana Point. Nicely upgraded 2 Bedroom 2Bath with One Car Garage & Ocean View.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
24242 Santa Clara Avenue
24242 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1058 sqft
Heard of the Endless Summer? This is the Endless Vacation. Panoramic Pacific Ocean + Harbor + Marina + Headlands + Whitewater views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, first floor, single-level condominium in the gated Las Marianas complex.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
33882 Alcazar Drive
33882 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Lower End unit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + 1 covered carport. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms! Ocean Views from your front porch. Nice large floor plan with great access to downtown, shopping, freeways, Beaches and the harbor!

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
66 Corniche Drive
66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1130 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
34101 Calle La Primavera
34101 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
34110 Selva Road
34110 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1022 sqft
VACATION RENTAL AT DANA STRANDS BEACH! HEATED ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA! ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH STEPS! Inviting upper level condo across from Dana Strand Beach Park, just steps to the sand.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
50 Corniche Drive
50 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!Pristine,turnkey,2 bed/2 bath condo!Located in the highly desirable gated community, Ritz Pointe.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
33792 Olinda Drive
33792 Olinda Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1057 sqft
Very nice homie unit has two full bathrooms one is in the mater bedroom with walk in closet exit to the tranquil back yard. Nice size kitchen with appliances in place.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
26944 Avenida Las Palmas
26944 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
906 sqft
Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3 Tennis Villas Drive
3 Tennis Villas Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1357 sqft
Ocean, Catalina Island, & City Light View, Tennis Villa Beauty ! Upgrades include: Marble Tile Floors, Granite Counters, Plantation Shutters, Crown Molding, Open Great Room Style Floor Plan & more...

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 Corniche Drive
10 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1130 sqft
Guard Gated RITZ POINT. Single level no stairs, Vaulted ceilings no one above! 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Living room with fireplace & formal dining room Kitchen with stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator.

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
106 Tennis Villas Drive
106 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1045 sqft
Golf Course and Ocean and Catalina Views. Amazing views from everyroom. Plus wonderful private spacious patio with Custom Bistro table from Italy and BBQ Grill.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
32 Tennis Villas Drive
32 Tennis Villas Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1357 sqft
Sits overlooking the Links Golf Course. Amazing private view. This gated community of Tennis Villas is within walking distance to the ocean. Located across from Famous Monarch Beach Resort. Stunning remodeled upper unit.

June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,696 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased slightly in Dana Point, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Dana Point.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Dana Point 1 BedroomsDana Point 2 BedroomsDana Point 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDana Point 3 BedroomsDana Point Accessible ApartmentsDana Point Apartments under $1,800Dana Point Apartments under $2,000
    Dana Point Apartments with BalconyDana Point Apartments with GarageDana Point Apartments with GymDana Point Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDana Point Apartments with Move-in SpecialsDana Point Apartments with ParkingDana Point Apartments with Pool
    Dana Point Apartments with Washer-DryerDana Point Cheap PlacesDana Point Dog Friendly ApartmentsDana Point Furnished ApartmentsDana Point Luxury PlacesDana Point Pet Friendly PlacesDana Point Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
    Corona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CARialto, CAWildomar, CACypress, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CA
    Westminster, CALakewood, CAMenifee, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
    University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
    University of California-San Diego