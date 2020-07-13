124 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
26 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

1 of 49

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
New Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms on one level and a LOFT upstairs!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
25611 Quail Run
25611 Quail Run, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quick walk to Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor. Gated property in prime location, overlooking the association pool and spa. Easy access to bike/walking trail leading to beach without having to cross PCH.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
6 Logo Vista
6 Logo Vis, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1878 sqft
End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33855 Manta Court
33855 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1525 sqft
Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living.

1 of 60

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33 Marbella
33 Marbella, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4574 sqft
Truly an exceptional opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in the 24 hour guard gated community of "Monarch Beach"! A "walk to the ocean" location! This predominantly "single level" residence is a beautiful 4 Bedroom (4th bedroom has been

1 of 72

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$21,500
6400 sqft
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
32072 Sea Island Drive
32072 Sea Island Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2740 sqft
Perched at the top of Sea Island Drive in Monarch Bay Terrace this amazing 2700 sq ft single level home is filled with good vibes and an eclectic assortment of art and collectibles from around the world.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
10 Corniche Drive
10 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1130 sqft
Guard Gated RITZ POINT. Single level no stairs, Vaulted ceilings no one above! 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Living room with fireplace & formal dining room Kitchen with stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33531 Marlinspike Drive
33531 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3010 sqft
Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Street
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
892 sqft
Avail starting Septmeber 2020. Adorable furnished beach condo freshly updated and decorated light and bright in a beach like design. Two full sized bedrooms each with ample closet space and custom closet built ins.

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
66 Corniche Drive
66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1130 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio.

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33701 Windjammer Drive
33701 Windjammer Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
3037 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LEASE //33701 Windjammer Drive is a single-level 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the guard-gated Niguel Shores neighborhood. A great floorplan, designed for comfortable living, this home is the picture of coastal elegance.

1 of 54

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
8 Monarch Bay Drive
8 Monarch Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$18,000
4303 sqft
Don't miss out on this amazing ocean view furnished rental with pool and spa in the guard gated community of Monarch Bay. This home is available for short or long term lease. Recently renovated with close attention to details.

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33905 Manta Court
33905 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,000
2216 sqft
PANORAMIC CATALINA SUNSET VIEWS FROM THIS EXPANDED AND REMODELED SINGLE LEVEL IN SOUGHT AFTER NIGUEL SHORES. Having undergone a complete to-the-studs transformation this home boasts amazing ocean views from the living areas and the master suite.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available Oct - Nov 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
34110 Selva Road
34110 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1022 sqft
VACATION RENTAL AT DANA STRANDS BEACH! HEATED ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA! ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH STEPS! Inviting upper level condo across from Dana Strand Beach Park, just steps to the sand.

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
24125 Gourami Bay
24125 Gourami Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
1874 sqft
Exceptional beautifully remodeled Catalina ocean view and city lights home invites resort style living in Niguel Shores. Three bedroom two and a half bath home is ready for your pleasure.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
10 Monarch Beach Resort N
10 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2468 sqft
Luxury coastal living at its finest. Welcome to the 5-star sanctuary residence within the grounds of the World-renowned Monarch Beach Resort.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
33612 Halyard Drive
33612 Halyard Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1602 sqft
THE SHORT TERM RENTAL OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE, PEACEFUL PATIO INVITES ITS GUESTS TO ENJOY THE QUIET AND LISTEN TO THE BIRDS. COMFORTABLY FURNISHED, IT IS PERFECT FOR THE LAZY DAYS OF A HOLIDAY.

July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,102 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,701 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased marginally in Dana Point, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,701 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

