Last updated July 10 2020

143 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with washer-dryer

Last updated July 10
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,721
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Last updated July 10
$
37 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated July 10
29 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,925
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
6 Logo Vista
6 Logo Vis, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1878 sqft
End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
34120 Selva Road
34120 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,795
873 sqft
Penthouse Model, beautifully remodeled with new flooring throughout, quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, Two Bedrooms, two Bathrooms. Located directly across from Strands Beach!!!

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
10 Corniche Drive
10 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1130 sqft
Guard Gated RITZ POINT. Single level no stairs, Vaulted ceilings no one above! 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Living room with fireplace & formal dining room Kitchen with stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
34041 Granada Drive
34041 Granada Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
978 sqft
Less than a block away from JC Bean & Starbucks and on a nice wide street that's walking distance to the newly updated Lantern Village where you'll find great restaurants, shopping and the Dana Point Harbor, this 2 Bed/1.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Street
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
892 sqft
Avail starting Septmeber 2020. Adorable furnished beach condo freshly updated and decorated light and bright in a beach like design. Two full sized bedrooms each with ample closet space and custom closet built ins.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
24056 Avenida Corona
24056 Avenida Corona, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1422 sqft
RARE OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN THIS BEACH CLOSE GATED COMMUNITY! Completely remodeled in 2019 Dana Light Single Level Unit with 3 Bedrooms 2 Bathrooms. Open Floor Plan with lots of windows make this unit very light and bright.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
66 Corniche Drive
66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1130 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by nature, we welcome you to the premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA. Arrive Los Carneros features a variety of spacious one, two, three bedroom floorplans so you can find your perfect fit for luxury living.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
34102 El Encanto Avenue
34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
34021 E Violet Lantern Street E
34021 Violet Lantern St, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1050 sqft
Cottage by the harbor! Beach cottage located in the Lantern District steps from the Town Center restaurants and activities, parks and harbor area. Designed for the client needing temporary housing from a few days to a few months.

Last updated February 20
1 Unit Available
34104 Selva Road
34104 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1010 sqft
Fabulous Location!!! Dana Strands, steps from the beach with ocean views. First floor condo, new paint and new flooring throughout.

Last updated August 27
1 Unit Available
5 Forest Hills Court
5 Forest Hills Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1018 sqft
Resort Lifestyle, this Turnkey single level Ocean View condo located in the highly desirable gated community of Tennis Villas is a light & bright end unit, leased totally furnished.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
33792 Olinda Drive
33792 Olinda Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1057 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Lantern area shopping restaurants and Marina near to enjoy you can walk, jog, ride your bike to the beach. You are near the Outlets of San Clemente and Laguna Beach Is not far.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
2353 Doheny Way
2353 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2030 sqft
New construction - that has never been lived in. Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor are nearly at your doorstep.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
24331 ARMADA DRIVE - *
24331 Armada Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1828 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan! Great Neighborhood! Very close to Sea Canyon Park! - Beautifully upgraded home a short distance from The Dana Point Harbor and Beaches! Three bedrooms and three bathrooms two story house.
Last updated July 10
13 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.
Last updated July 10
$
3 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
34 Portland Place
34 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1439 sqft
Located on an ocean view ridge of the development, this gorgeous Cape Cod style home in the Vistas community at the end of the cul de sac with 2 beds plus office/(builder option for 3rd bedroom, but no door/closet) features a prime upper end unit

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Marblehead Coastal
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.

Last updated July 10
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
38 CAMPTON Place
38 Campton Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
747 sqft
Wonderful Rental Opportunity in Beacon Hill! Upper Level Condo with all Living Space on One Level! Like New Condition with an Open and Bright Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceilings and an Open View from Balcony.

July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,102 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,701 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased marginally in Dana Point, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,701 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

