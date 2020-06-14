198 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with garage

Apartment List
Dana Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
2353 Doheny Way
2353 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
2030 sqft
New construction - that has never been lived in. Doheny Beach and Dana Point Harbor are nearly at your doorstep.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33815 Alcazar Dr.
33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33852 Diana Drive
33852 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
952 sqft
Spacious Private Back Patio with Ocean Views and fruit trees!! Lower-Single Story unit in Duplex-only one Unit above. Inviting Grey Dutch Door leads to Large Living and Dining area with Laminate Flooring. Dining area has ocean views.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33772 Diana Drive
33772 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1270 sqft
Lovely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a duplex type structure.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33882 Diana Drive
33882 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1650 sqft
Beautiful updated and walking distance to Dana Point Harbor. Ocean views from the upstairs deck. Hardwood floors throughout with all bedrooms upstairs. Private gated yard with built in BBQ.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33692 Blue Lantern Street
33692 Blue Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1314 sqft
Great location in Dana Point. Nicely upgraded 2 Bedroom 2Bath with One Car Garage & Ocean View.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34102 El Encanto Avenue
34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26 Vista Sole Street
26 Vista Sole, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3786 sqft
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34101 Calle La Primavera
34101 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village.

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26832 Calle Hermosa
26832 Calle Hermosa, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
4169 sqft
THIS 5 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH HOME WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE AND SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE/ OFFICE/ IN-LAWS QUARTERS IS LOCATED ONLY A FEW HUNDRED YARDS FROM THE OCEAN. WALK TO PINES PARK AND DOHENY STATE BEACH.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
24702 Cordova Drive
24702 Cordova Drive, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
UPPER END UNIT ONE BEDROOM, ONE BATHROOM APARTMENT. SINGLE DETACHED GARAGE BELOW, COMMUNITY COIN LAUNDRY , LOCATED IN LANTERN DISTRICT OF DANA POINT. CLOSE PROXIMITY TO BEACH AND SHOPPING!

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33941 Amber Lantern Street
33941 Amber Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BDRM, 2 BATH (3RD BDRM OR DEN/OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS OFF OF GARAGE WITHOUT CLOSET) CONDO SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26362 Via Cannon
26362 Via Canon, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2200 sqft
Feel the ocean breeze, with modern open floor plan home. This is a duplex and you neighbor are directly behind you. It’s a 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Bamboo wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
26944 Avenida Las Palmas
26944 Avenida Las Palmas, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
906 sqft
Experience the finest quality of life in this beautifully remodeled fresh, bright and clean, never been lived in since the remodel. Located in a highly sought after community within the city of Dana Point called "Capistrano beach.

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$21,500
6400 sqft
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
33 Marbella
33 Marbella, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4574 sqft
Truly an exceptional opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in the 24 hour guard gated community of "Monarch Beach"! A "walk to the ocean" location! This predominantly "single level" residence is a beautiful 4 Bedroom (4th bedroom has been
City Guide for Dana Point, CA

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Dana Point, CA

Dana Point apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

