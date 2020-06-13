253 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with balcony
In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.
Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dana Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.