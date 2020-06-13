253 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with res... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,035
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
34114 Selva Road
34114 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
873 sqft
Beach and harbor close condo in the highly sought after Niguel Beach Terrace community across from Strand Vista Park and Strand Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
46 Corniche Drive
46 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
1177 sqft
Lovely, newly refurbished, first floor condo with level access, calls you to enjoy the best that South Orange County has to offer. Located in the gated community of Monarch Hills, this home is adjacent to the Monarch Beach Resort & Golf Links.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33815 Alcazar Dr.
33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33852 Del Obispo Unit 24
33852 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
- ***THIS PROPERTY IS VACANT. VERY EASY TO VIEW*** Newly remodeled upstairs condo located in Dana Point. Newly installed hard surface flooring through out the unit.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
33852 Diana Drive
33852 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
952 sqft
Spacious Private Back Patio with Ocean Views and fruit trees!! Lower-Single Story unit in Duplex-only one Unit above. Inviting Grey Dutch Door leads to Large Living and Dining area with Laminate Flooring. Dining area has ocean views.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
33772 Diana Drive
33772 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1270 sqft
Lovely upgraded 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit in a duplex type structure.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
33882 Diana Drive
33882 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1650 sqft
Beautiful updated and walking distance to Dana Point Harbor. Ocean views from the upstairs deck. Hardwood floors throughout with all bedrooms upstairs. Private gated yard with built in BBQ.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
33581 Marlinspike Drive
33581 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2596 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular panoramic ocean view from this sophisticated Zen home in Niguel Shores. Located strategically between Dana Point and Laguna Beach on the coast of South Orange County.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
34102 El Encanto Avenue
34102 El Encanto Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and PRIVATE LAUNDRY SERVICE with brand new washer and dryer! Light and bright one bedroom back unit apartment in the desirable Lantern District is now available. Enjoy your own private entrance with no shared walls.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
24242 Santa Clara Avenue
24242 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1058 sqft
Heard of the Endless Summer? This is the Endless Vacation. Panoramic Pacific Ocean + Harbor + Marina + Headlands + Whitewater views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, first floor, single-level condominium in the gated Las Marianas complex.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
33882 Alcazar Drive
33882 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1000 sqft
Lower End unit 2 bedroom 2 bathroom + 1 covered carport. New laminate flooring in the bedrooms! Ocean Views from your front porch. Nice large floor plan with great access to downtown, shopping, freeways, Beaches and the harbor!

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
66 Corniche Drive
66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1130 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
34110 Selva Road
34110 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1022 sqft
VACATION RENTAL AT DANA STRANDS BEACH! HEATED ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA! ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH STEPS! Inviting upper level condo across from Dana Strand Beach Park, just steps to the sand.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
33701 Windjammer Drive
33701 Windjammer Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3037 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LEASE //33701 Windjammer Drive is a single-level 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the guard-gated Niguel Shores neighborhood. A great floorplan, designed for comfortable living, this home is the picture of coastal elegance.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
32411 Via Antibes
32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3600 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
50 Corniche Drive
50 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
1165 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER!Pristine,turnkey,2 bed/2 bath condo!Located in the highly desirable gated community, Ritz Pointe.
City Guide for Dana Point, CA

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Dana Point, CA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Dana Point renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

