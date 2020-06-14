128 Furnished Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental July 1-Sept 15 2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
24242 Santa Clara Avenue
24242 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1058 sqft
Heard of the Endless Summer? This is the Endless Vacation. Panoramic Pacific Ocean + Harbor + Marina + Headlands + Whitewater views from this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, first floor, single-level condominium in the gated Las Marianas complex.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
26 Vista Sole Street
26 Vista Sole, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3786 sqft
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33701 Windjammer Drive
33701 Windjammer Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3037 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LEASE //33701 Windjammer Drive is a single-level 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the guard-gated Niguel Shores neighborhood. A great floorplan, designed for comfortable living, this home is the picture of coastal elegance.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32411 Via Antibes
32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3600 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33855 Manta Court
33855 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1525 sqft
Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33531 Marlinspike Drive
33531 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3010 sqft
Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
32 Tennis Villas Drive
32 Tennis Villas Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1357 sqft
Sits overlooking the Links Golf Course. Amazing private view. This gated community of Tennis Villas is within walking distance to the ocean. Located across from Famous Monarch Beach Resort. Stunning remodeled upper unit.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
24065 Windward Drive
24065 Windward Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Breathe taking Ocean View. No homes directly behind this attached townhome. The gated community of Niguel Shores provides guard, walking distance to the beach. Many many amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
24111 Gourami Bay
24111 Gourami Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,900
1829 sqft
SPECTACULAR DESIGNER HOME (with full Ocean view from both levels); PERFECT PLACE TO be QUARANTINED...Private 24-hour gated community in Niguel Shores; a 5-10 minute walk and your toes are in the sand.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33 Wimbledon Court
33 Wimbledon Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1357 sqft
Highly Upgraded! Tennis Villa Penthouse on 17 Tee of Links at Monarch Golf Course,across from Monarch Beach Resort & Spa (formerly St. Regis). All NEW kitchen and Baths. Walk-in Shower. Soaring Vaulted ceilings, with mood lighting.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33841 Golden Lantern Street
33841 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1143 sqft
Welcome to the quintessential beach cottage located in the heart of the Lantern Village in Dana Point! Featured in 2015 on the cover of OC Home Magazine as an “Artist’s Retreat” this was the former home of famous artist John McLaughlin where he

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
18 Forest Hills Court
18 Forest Hills Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1018 sqft
This is a 10!!!! The most beautiful Single story gated Tennis Villa ever! Designer perfect. On the Links at Monarch Beach golf Course with Private patio and Bar-B-Que.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34556 Via Espinoza
34556 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1000 sqft
Light, bright and modern with an ocean view, this beautiful 2 bed, 2 bath half duplex has everything you need for your home away from home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
24583 Santa Clara Avenue
24583 Santa Clara Avenue, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$10,000
1800 sqft
Location is the key word here. Prestigious Lantern District and just minutes to Dana Pt. Harbor, shopping and restaurants. The 3 bedroom home has all of the amenities you will want for a short stay or a few months.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33612 Halyard Drive
33612 Halyard Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1602 sqft
THE SHORT TERM RENTAL OFFERS THREE BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING ROOM WITH COZY FIREPLACE, PEACEFUL PATIO INVITES ITS GUESTS TO ENJOY THE QUIET AND LISTEN TO THE BIRDS. COMFORTABLY FURNISHED, IT IS PERFECT FOR THE LAZY DAYS OF A HOLIDAY.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34021 E Violet Lantern Street E
34021 Violet Lantern St, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1050 sqft
Cottage by the harbor! Beach cottage located in the Lantern District steps from the Town Center restaurants and activities, parks and harbor area. Designed for the client needing temporary housing from a few days to a few months.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34034 Selva Road
34034 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
930 sqft
Walk across the street to Strands Beach, Park, Headlands and Dana Point Harbor. Enjoy the incredible sunset views over Catalina Island.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
34431 Green Lantern
34431 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1800 sqft
**Fully Furnished** With 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths and 1,800 sf of interior living space this classic beach house is uniquely located on the edge of The Headlands Conservation overlooking Dana Point Harbor with 180+ degree views of the Pacific Ocean.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
33963 Cape Cove
33963 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1326 sqft
This light and bright completely remodeled, single level beach cottage is truly a designers dream.

June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,696 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased slightly in Dana Point, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Dana Point.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

