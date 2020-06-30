All apartments in Dana Point
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:47 PM

Harbor Pointe Apartments

Open Now until 5:30pm
32762 Pointe Sutton · (949) 267-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA 92629

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04C · Avail. Aug 13

$2,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

Unit 12B · Avail. Aug 1

$2,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

Unit 16C · Avail. Aug 16

$2,734

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Harbor Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
green community
package receiving
Welcome to Harbor Pointe. Enjoy the delights of our Southern California apartments by the beach without the overcrowding—discover your new home at Harbor Pointe. Select from ideal over-sized townhomes with garage and the utmost privacy, single-level one-bedroom apartment homes in preferred corner locations. The homes at Harbor Pointe offer a host of conveniences such as Plank flooring, Quartz Countertops, Two-tone paint, full-size washer and dryer, gas burning fireplaces, kitchens with garden windows, spacious master suites with private dressing areas and oversized walk-in closets, plus private balconies/patios and more.The pool is heated year round for resident enjoyment, relax after work in the spa or tackle the courts for a couple sets of tennis - night lights available. Resort-style amenities put everything from a fully-equipped Fitness Center to a Resident Business Center, right at your doorstep.Come Visit Harbor Pointe—Your new home awaits.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 for one bedroom, $600 for two bedrooms
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
fee: $50 per dog
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
fee: $35 per cat
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Harbor Pointe Apartments have any available units?
Harbor Pointe Apartments has 8 units available starting at $2,734 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dana Point, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dana Point Rent Report.
What amenities does Harbor Pointe Apartments have?
Some of Harbor Pointe Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Harbor Pointe Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Harbor Pointe Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Harbor Pointe Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Harbor Pointe Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Harbor Pointe Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Harbor Pointe Apartments offers parking.
Does Harbor Pointe Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Harbor Pointe Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Harbor Pointe Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Harbor Pointe Apartments has a pool.
Does Harbor Pointe Apartments have accessible units?
No, Harbor Pointe Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Harbor Pointe Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Harbor Pointe Apartments has units with dishwashers.

