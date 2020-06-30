Harbor Pointe Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal oven stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub internet access tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport green community package receiving

Welcome to Harbor Pointe. Enjoy the delights of our Southern California apartments by the beach without the overcrowding—discover your new home at Harbor Pointe. Select from ideal over-sized townhomes with garage and the utmost privacy, single-level one-bedroom apartment homes in preferred corner locations. The homes at Harbor Pointe offer a host of conveniences such as Plank flooring, Quartz Countertops, Two-tone paint, full-size washer and dryer, gas burning fireplaces, kitchens with garden windows, spacious master suites with private dressing areas and oversized walk-in closets, plus private balconies/patios and more.The pool is heated year round for resident enjoyment, relax after work in the spa or tackle the courts for a couple sets of tennis - night lights available. Resort-style amenities put everything from a fully-equipped Fitness Center to a Resident Business Center, right at your doorstep.Come Visit Harbor Pointe—Your new home awaits.