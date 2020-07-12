240 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with parking
In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.
Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dana Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.