Last updated July 12 2020 at 10:29 PM

240 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with parking

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,253
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
26 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Saint Kitts
51 Saint Kitts, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1995 sqft
Three Bedroom Home With Golf Course View! - PREMIUM LOCATION!! Guard gated Monarch Beach home with panoramic golf course views! Three bedroom, three bath home in Monarch Beach, Antigua! Decorated with tile and laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
45 Santa Lucia
45 Santa Lucia, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,495
1800 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to enjoy resort-style living in this gorgeous home with ocean views at the Ritz Pointe.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
34355 Via Fortuna
34355 Via Fortuna, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1440 sqft
Beautifully updated home in the Heart of Capo Beach. Don't miss this opportunity to immerse yourself into the Southern California coastal community lifestyle.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
New Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms on one level and a LOFT upstairs!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

1 of 49

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
33815 Alcazar Dr.
33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
33971 Copper Lantern Street
33971 Copper Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! WALK TO ALL OF DANA POINT. THIS SUNNY PRIVATE UNIT IS ON THE FIRST LEVEL. 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, 1 CAR DETACHED SHARED GARAGE AND PARKING SPOT. NEWER FLOORING, PAINT AND COMMUNITY COIN LAUNDRY ON SITE. CONDO HAS SMALL SIDE PATIO.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6 Logo Vista
6 Logo Vis, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1878 sqft
End Unit Townhome in the Gated Encantamar Townhome Community. This is a Three Bedroom, Two & a Quarter Bathrooms, 1,878 Square Foot Townhome w/Two Car Garage. Available with or without Furnishings.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
51 Saint John
51 Saint John, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2018 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease in Monarch Beach!! THE lowest priced lease in Monarch Beach!! Fantastic floor plan is light and bright, open and spacious with 3 Bedrooms plus a loft, 2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
34382 Via San Juan
34382 Via San Juan, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1150 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to lease a 2bd 2bth single level unit in beautiful Capistrano Beach. Fresh paint, updated master bathroom, and new carpet. Attached carport around the backside of the building with exterior storage cabinets.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
38 Corniche Drive
38 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1165 sqft
Come live in this highly upgraded Monarch Hills condo with Panoramic Ocean, Catalina, Golf, Hills view you will find ...2 bedrooms, 2 baths lower level with a few steps up to street level.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
33 Marbella
33 Marbella, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
4574 sqft
Truly an exceptional opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in the 24 hour guard gated community of "Monarch Beach"! A "walk to the ocean" location! This predominantly "single level" residence is a beautiful 4 Bedroom (4th bedroom has been

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
37 Wightman Court
37 Wightman Ct, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1357 sqft
Tennis Villas upper level condo with Ocean and Golf Course views! Property will be available August 1, 2020 for a one year lease. This interior location overlooks the 17th fairway of the Monarch Beach Golf Course.

1 of 72

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$21,500
6400 sqft
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
32411 Via Antibes
32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,950
3600 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental Aug 1- Aug 31,2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

1 of 60

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
33151 Mesa Vista Drive
33151 Mesa Vista Drive, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
3480 sqft
Ocean views from this beautiful home in Thunderbird Estates. Completely torn down and rebuilt in 2005. This large home now has an open floor plan with upgraded kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new counters, new sink and an added island.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
106 Tennis Villas Drive
106 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1045 sqft
Golf Course and Ocean and Catalina Views. Amazing views from everyroom. Plus wonderful private spacious patio with Custom Bistro table from Italy and BBQ Grill.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
39 Saint Kitts
39 Saint Kitts, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
2008 sqft
VIEW VIEW VIEW! Ocean, Golf Course, Catalina Island and City Light Views. As good as it gets! California coastal living in the prestigious gated community of Monarch Beach.

1 of 65

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
33952 Cape Cove
33952 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2005 sqft
This chic beach house, close to Dana Point's best beach. The home features driftwood colored wide planked flooring downstairs and sea grass carpeting upstairs. White shiplap walls throughout create the perfect beach cottage.

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
33908 Cape Cove
33908 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2248 sqft
Enjoy this bright and beautifully renovated beach house close to Dana Point's best beach! The home features a wide-plank wood floor entry with seagrass carpeting throughout.

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
33531 Marlinspike Drive
33531 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3010 sqft
Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores.
City Guide for Dana Point, CA

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Dana Point, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Dana Point apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

