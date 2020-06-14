Apartment List
115 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dana Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26 Vista Sole Street
26 Vista Sole, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3786 sqft
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
33815 Alcazar Dr.
33815 Alcazar Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
Beautifully upgraded Lower Level 2 Bed 2 Bath with 1 Car Garage & Private back patio! - Large...

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
24332 Taxco Drive
24332 Taxco Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
1932 sqft
DOn't miss the beautiful 4 bedroom home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Dana Point! Open floor plan, hardwood floors, remodeled master bathroom, updated kitchen, new window treatments and plantation shutters(in by next week) freshly

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33882 Diana Drive
33882 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1650 sqft
Beautiful updated and walking distance to Dana Point Harbor. Ocean views from the upstairs deck. Hardwood floors throughout with all bedrooms upstairs. Private gated yard with built in BBQ.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34101 Calle La Primavera
34101 Calle La Primavera, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
1450 sqft
Beautifully upgraded one level unit with amazing ocean and city lights views! This newly upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath is ideally located in the sought after quiet neighborhood of South Lantern Village.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34110 Selva Road
34110 Selva Road, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1022 sqft
VACATION RENTAL AT DANA STRANDS BEACH! HEATED ASSOCIATION POOL & SPA! ACROSS STREET FROM BEACH STEPS! Inviting upper level condo across from Dana Strand Beach Park, just steps to the sand.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
32411 Via Antibes
32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,000
3600 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
35086 Camino Capistrano
35086 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
6 Bedrooms
$8,500
4679 sqft
Ocean view Home in Capistrano Beach! Panoramic Ocean View From the Master Bedroom and Sitting Area.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33941 Amber Lantern Street
33941 Amber Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BDRM, 2 BATH (3RD BDRM OR DEN/OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS OFF OF GARAGE WITHOUT CLOSET) CONDO SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
26362 Via Cannon
26362 Via Canon, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2200 sqft
Feel the ocean breeze, with modern open floor plan home. This is a duplex and you neighbor are directly behind you. It’s a 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Bamboo wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33855 Manta Court
33855 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1525 sqft
Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living.

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33531 Marlinspike Drive
33531 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
3010 sqft
Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33906 Cape Cove
33906 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2005 sqft
This 3 BR, 2 & 1/2 BA Beach City cottage is located in the gated community of Cape Cove. This fully renovated home has a wonderful connected feeling.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
106 Tennis Villas Drive
106 Tennis Villas Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,300
1045 sqft
Golf Course and Ocean and Catalina Views. Amazing views from everyroom. Plus wonderful private spacious patio with Custom Bistro table from Italy and BBQ Grill.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33908 Cape Cove
33908 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,300
2248 sqft
Enjoy this bright and beautifully renovated beach house close to Dana Point's best beach! The home features a wide-plank wood floor entry with seagrass carpeting throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
24916 SUNSTAR Lane
24916 Sunstar Lane, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,975
2000 sqft
UNOBSTRUCTED PANORAMIC COASTLINE OCEAN VIEWS FROM BOTH LEVELS OF THIS UPGRADED DANA POINT 3 BDRM, 3 BATH HOME LOCATED IN THE GATED COMMUNITY OF 'WATERFORD POINT', 3RD BDRM NOW USED AS DEN PLUS ADDITIONAL LIBRAY/STUDY OR COMPUTER AREAN AND FAMILY

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
33841 Golden Lantern Street
33841 Golden Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1143 sqft
Welcome to the quintessential beach cottage located in the heart of the Lantern Village in Dana Point! Featured in 2015 on the cover of OC Home Magazine as an “Artist’s Retreat” this was the former home of famous artist John McLaughlin where he
City Guide for Dana Point, CA

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Dana Point, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Dana Point renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

