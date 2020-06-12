194 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
26 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
33212 Blue Fin Drive
33212 Blue Fin Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2500 sqft
Furnished Beach House with Pool - Available August 1, 2021! Furnished Beach/Pool House with 3 bedrooms and a LOFT!! Your chance to vacation in South OC in this Pool Home with fresh ocean breezes only 1.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
24332 Taxco Drive
24332 Taxco Drive, Dana Point, CA
DOn't miss the beautiful 4 bedroom home in one of the most desirable neighborhoods of Dana Point! Open floor plan, hardwood floors, remodeled master bathroom, updated kitchen, new window treatments and plantation shutters(in by next week) freshly

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33882 Diana Drive
33882 Diana Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
1650 sqft
Beautiful updated and walking distance to Dana Point Harbor. Ocean views from the upstairs deck. Hardwood floors throughout with all bedrooms upstairs. Private gated yard with built in BBQ.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
34582 Camino Capistrano
34582 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1700 sqft
Fantastic Views! Single Level 1700 + square feet. 3 Bed 3 Bath 2 Car Garage. Close to the beach. Large open floor plan - New Kitchen being installed. Newer flooring and paint.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33581 Marlinspike Drive
33581 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
2596 sqft
Enjoy a spectacular panoramic ocean view from this sophisticated Zen home in Niguel Shores. Located strategically between Dana Point and Laguna Beach on the coast of South Orange County.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
33925 Faeroe Bay
33925 Faeroe Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1408 sqft
Coastal Living at its Finest! Niguel Shores-Fully Furnished rental home (Available July 10-Oct 2020). Enjoy the amazing ocean and hills view from this beach house. You'll find 3 bedrooms and 2.

1 of 38

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
26 Vista Sole Street
26 Vista Sole, Dana Point, CA
Situated in the prestigious 24-hour guard-gated community of Ritz Pointe, you will find this lovely jewel of a home which you are able to lease furnished for a short-term rental of up to three months.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33701 Windjammer Drive
33701 Windjammer Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
3037 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED LEASE //33701 Windjammer Drive is a single-level 3 bed + office, 3 bath home in the guard-gated Niguel Shores neighborhood. A great floorplan, designed for comfortable living, this home is the picture of coastal elegance.

1 of 65

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
32411 Via Antibes
32411 Via Antibes, Dana Point, CA
Exceptional opportunity to lease a fully furnished spectacular "custom built" (2016) single level (no steps) "ocean close" home with 4-bedroom, office, 3.

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
35086 Camino Capistrano
35086 Camino Capistrano, Dana Point, CA
Ocean view Home in Capistrano Beach! Panoramic Ocean View From the Master Bedroom and Sitting Area.

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
26832 Calle Hermosa
26832 Calle Hermosa, Dana Point, CA
THIS 5 BEDROOM 4.5 BATH HOME WITH A 3 CAR GARAGE AND SEPARATE GUEST HOUSE/ OFFICE/ IN-LAWS QUARTERS IS LOCATED ONLY A FEW HUNDRED YARDS FROM THE OCEAN. WALK TO PINES PARK AND DOHENY STATE BEACH.

1 of 49

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33941 Amber Lantern Street
33941 Amber Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BDRM, 2 BATH (3RD BDRM OR DEN/OFFICE DOWNSTAIRS OFF OF GARAGE WITHOUT CLOSET) CONDO SINGLE LEVEL CONDO WITH NO ONE ABOVE OR BELOW.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
26362 Via Cannon
26362 Via Canon, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2200 sqft
Feel the ocean breeze, with modern open floor plan home. This is a duplex and you neighbor are directly behind you. It’s a 3 bedroom and 2 full baths. Bamboo wood flooring and carpet in the bedrooms, tile in the bathrooms.

1 of 70

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
35107 Beach Road
35107 Beach Road, Dana Point, CA
Oceanfront right on the sand in Beach Road Customs, Capistrano Beach. Gorgeous newly upgraded 4 bedroom, 5,000 SF residence with beautiful furnishings and coastal contemporary decor.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33855 Manta Court
33855 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1525 sqft
Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living.

1 of 72

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33 Marbella
33 Marbella, Dana Point, CA
Truly an exceptional opportunity to lease one of the finest homes in the 24 hour guard gated community of "Monarch Beach"! A "walk to the ocean" location! This predominantly "single level" residence is a beautiful 4 Bedroom (4th bedroom has been

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
51 Saint John
51 Saint John, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2018 sqft
Exceptional opportunity to lease in Monarch Beach!! THE lowest priced lease in Monarch Beach!! Fantastic floor plan is light and bright, open and spacious with 3 Bedrooms plus a loft, 2.

1 of 60

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33151 Mesa Vista Drive
33151 Mesa Vista Drive, Dana Point, CA
Ocean views from this beautiful home in Thunderbird Estates. Completely torn down and rebuilt in 2005. This large home now has an open floor plan with upgraded kitchen with white shaker cabinets, new counters, new sink and an added island.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33531 Marlinspike Drive
33531 Marlinspike Drive, Dana Point, CA
Vacation Destination. California sunsets surround you in this stunning single level ocean view home. This newly remodeled home is located in the private, gated community of Niguel Shores.

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
33906 Cape Cove
33906 Cape Cove, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,900
2005 sqft
This 3 BR, 2 & 1/2 BA Beach City cottage is located in the gated community of Cape Cove. This fully renovated home has a wonderful connected feeling.

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
32072 Sea Island Drive
32072 Sea Island Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2740 sqft
Perched at the top of Sea Island Drive in Monarch Bay Terrace this amazing 2700 sq ft single level home is filled with good vibes and an eclectic assortment of art and collectibles from around the world.

June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,098 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,696 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,745.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased slightly in Dana Point, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,696 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Dana Point.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Boston (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

