91 Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dana Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
32 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.
25 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,893
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
7 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,014
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.

1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,525
944 sqft
We are excited to introduce Arrive Los Carneros, a premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA.

1 Unit Available
34300 Lantern Bay Drive
34300 Lantern Bay Drive, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
3133 sqft
Dana Point Harbor and Ocean Views in gated community of Lantern Bay Villas approximately 5 minutes walk to Harbor.

1 Unit Available
873 Doheny Way
873 Doheny Way, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1469 sqft
Contact agent directly joey@finrowrealty.com.

1 Unit Available
28 Corniche Drive
28 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1165 sqft
Available for 3 to 12 month Lease Term. Furnished, Monarch Hills Condo, Ideally Located in Monarch Beach just Minutes to the Ritz Carlton, St. Regis Hotel & Local Monarch Beach.

1 Unit Available
66 Corniche Drive
66 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1130 sqft
Location, Location, Location! This beautiful beach-close 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo locates in the 24hr guard gated community of Ritz Pointe. It’s an end unit with green belt locates outside the spacious patio.

1 Unit Available
62 Ritz Cove Drive
62 Ritz Cove Drive, Dana Point, CA
5 Bedrooms
$21,500
6400 sqft
Truly an outstanding custom residence located in the 24-hour guard gated community of Ritz Cove! 5 bedrooms, main floor office, 7 bathrooms, and some of the most dramatic coastline views displaying the most incredible sunsets and full on view of

1 Unit Available
10 Corniche Drive
10 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1130 sqft
Guard Gated RITZ POINT. Single level no stairs, Vaulted ceilings no one above! 2 bedroom, 2 bathrooms, Living room with fireplace & formal dining room Kitchen with stove, microwave, dishwasher, refrigerator.

1 Unit Available
10 Monarch Beach Resort N
10 Monarch Beach Resort N, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
2468 sqft
Luxury coastal living at its finest. Welcome to the 5-star sanctuary residence within the grounds of the World-renowned Monarch Beach Resort.

1 Unit Available
32 Corniche Drive
32 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$4,800
735 sqft
NO STEPS First Floor Condo, a great location, this Ritz Pointe complex is located in a five star area next to Monarch Beach Resort and Ritz Carlton and both within a 10 min walk.

1 Unit Available
42 Corniche Drive
42 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
Live like you are on a vacation everyday!Located in the exclusive gated community of Rich Pointe. This ground level unit in a highly desirable location overlooking a greenbelt with ocean views.

1 Unit Available
54 Corniche Drive
54 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1130 sqft
Beach resort living executive home overlooking pool and spa in beautiful guard gated Ritz Pointe, in Monarch Beach Dana Point. Next door is the Monarch Beach Resort with world renown Monarch Links Golf Course and the Ritz Carlton is nearby.

1 Unit Available
18 Corniche Unit E
18 Corniche Dr, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
768 sqft
AWESOME OCEAN CLOSE CONDO!!! - Penthouse beach condo located behind the gates of the coastal Ritz Pointe community. New carpet, new paint. Granite in bathroom. Laundry room with full size washer and dryer hook ups. Live your dream. Live at the beach.
Results within 1 mile of Dana Point
15 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,965
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

Marblehead Coastal
1 Unit Available
149 Via Galicia
149 Via Galicia, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
2296 sqft
Unobstructed OCEAN VIEWS! 149 Via Galicia is located in the desirable coastal community of SEA SUMMIT. This home is a standalone AQUA PLAN 1 and is situated to capture the direct OCEAN VIEW from the back yard. This 3 bedroom, 2.

South Laguna Bluffs
1 Unit Available
31755 Coast
31755 Coast Hwy, Laguna Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1028 sqft
Walk through the front door and smell and see the ocean! Luxurious and elegant with a contemporary/modern feel. Property features 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths, open concept living area.

Bear Brand at Laguna Niguel
1 Unit Available
265 Shorebreaker Drive
265 Shorebreaker Drive, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1107 sqft
RESORT LIVING at THE BREAKERS, BEAR BRAND. This ocean close upgraded condo has it all.
Results within 5 miles of Dana Point
9 Units Available
Idyllwillow Resort Apartment Homes
28032 Marguerite Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA
Studio
$1,720
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,827
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
960 sqft
Great location for commuters, on Marguerite Parkway, close to I-5. Units have laundry, Nest technology, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground and parking.
Marina Hills
7 Units Available
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,660
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,387
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
22 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,695
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1154 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Rancho San Clemente
32 Units Available
Rancho Del Mar
1100 Calle del Cerro, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,728
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,963
1007 sqft
Combining city and coastal living, this Spanish-inspired complex offers the best of both worlds. Sophisticated yet relaxed, these apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, range stove and a community hot tub.
City Guide for Dana Point, CA

In 1990, a 16-foot megamouth shark, one of only a large handful ever captured, was caught and tagged in Dana Point. But relax and go for a swim. They eat plankton, not people.

Known for some of the best waves in the nation, Dana Point serves as the home base for many of the first surfing companies, publications, and films. Huntington Beach may be Surf City, but The Endless Summer was filmed in Dana Point, and the city remains heavily influenced by its legendary surfing history. It’s now filled with successful families as much as it is surfers. In fact, it’s not unusual to see middle-aged corporate hot shots squeezing their beer bellies into wetsuits after the 5 p.m. whistle blows. Of course, it’s not all surfboards and rash guards here. The rich and varied amenities, gorgeous mountain and sea views, and charming downtown area sing as loudly as the waves, making this town one of the most desirable places in California. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Dana Point, CA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Dana Point renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

