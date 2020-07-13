84 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Dana Point, CA

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
36 Units Available
Seabrook at Bear Brand
56 Sea Terrace St, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,915
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,406
997 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,433
1174 sqft
Residents live in units with laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community offers access to clubhouse, fire pit, pool, gym and hot tub. Conveniently located close to beach and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
8 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
32762 Pointe Sutton, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,734
1235 sqft
Cozy homes with quartz counters, extra storage and patios. Enjoy the on-site playground, business center and gym. Close to Sea Canyon Park, Pacific Coast Highway and Salt Creek Beach.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
26 Units Available
Marea
32400 Crown Valley Pkwy, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,285
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1110 sqft
1-2 bedroom units, recently renovated with giant walk in-closets, fireplace and granite countertops. Extra storage available. Perfect for active lifestyles, with tennis court, yoga, gym, pool, playground and hot tub on-site.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
51 Saint Kitts
51 Saint Kitts, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1995 sqft
Three Bedroom Home With Golf Course View! - PREMIUM LOCATION!! Guard gated Monarch Beach home with panoramic golf course views! Three bedroom, three bath home in Monarch Beach, Antigua! Decorated with tile and laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
33855 Manta Court
33855 Manta Court, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
1525 sqft
Pack your suitcases and move right in! This gorgeous, OCEAN VIEW home in the exclusive gated community of Niguel Shores. Niguel Shores is a gated, oceanfront community offering resort-style living.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
34465 Via Espinoza
34465 Via Espinoza, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
*** BEACH CLOSE SHORT TERM RENTAL*** Upper level owner unit available for short term furnished rental Aug 1- Aug 31,2020. Main floor entry adjacent to the left side of the garage.

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
34602 Calle Rosita
34602 Calle Rosita, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1000 sqft
Nice top floor two bedroom, two bathroom, one car garage plus driveway penthouse apartment in duplex. This home has brand new flooring, paint and more. The floor plan is open and there is hardwood laminate flooring throughout.

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
24585 Santa Clara
24585 Santa Clara Ave, Dana Point, CA
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
1200 sqft
Find your perfect single level hideaway, in the prestigious beach close neighborhood of Lantern Village near Dana Pt. Harbor.

Last updated July 13 at 02:41am
1 Unit Available
35 Seastar Court
35 Seastar Court, Dana Point, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,765
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by nature, we welcome you to the premier rental community in the heart of Goleta, CA. Arrive Los Carneros features a variety of spacious one, two, three bedroom floorplans so you can find your perfect fit for luxury living.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
23792 Hobart Bay
23792 Hobart Bay, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,095
1800 sqft
23792 Hobart Bay Available 05/01/20 Niguel Shores - This spacious 3bedroom 2bath home sits within the staff gated community of Niguel Shores.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
24331 ARMADA DRIVE - *
24331 Armada Drive, Dana Point, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1828 sqft
Spacious Floor Plan! Great Neighborhood! Very close to Sea Canyon Park! - Beautifully upgraded home a short distance from The Dana Point Harbor and Beaches! Three bedrooms and three bathrooms two story house.
Last updated July 13 at 12:23am
$
4 Units Available
Elán The Overlook at Laguna
102 Calais St, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,995
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
1260 sqft
Prime location on a hilltop overlooking Laguna Niguel and close to beach. Homes feature central heating and air, walk-in closets and gas appliances. Community has heated pool, spa and BBQ area.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
11 Units Available
The Palmer Residences
26451 Camino de Vista, San Juan Capistrano, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,235
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,525
964 sqft
This Mediterranean-style community is located at the confluence of San Diego Freeway and Highway 1, so retail and dining options abound. The pet-friendly, smoke-free community has a hot tub and pool. In-unit fireplaces available.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Beacon Hill
27 Portland Place
27 Portland Place, Laguna Niguel, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1439 sqft
27 Portland Place Available 10/01/20 Fully Furnished Rental - Available starting Oct 2020-January 2021 and then again starting in March onward in 2021. Ocean View FURNISHED monthly rental.

Last updated July 13 at 02:19am
1 Unit Available
2808 Camino Capistrano
2808 Camino Capistrano, San Clemente, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
Lower level 3 bedroom with large 2 car garage. Community pool. May Consider small pet with deposit. New Paint , flooring and fixtures. 9 months ago Upgraded, unit has washer, dryer & refrigerator.

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Quissett Bay
32393 Outrigger Way
32393 Outrigger Way, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
1340 sqft
Great location! Quiet, end of cul-de-sac unit. Attached 2 car garage with direct home access. 1 mile to Salt Creek State Beach and Ritz Carlton Resort. 1/2 mile to the Monarch Beach Resort and the Links at Monarch Beach golf course.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42am
10 Units Available
Marina Hills
Windridge
24922 Hidden Hills Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,238
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,643
1246 sqft
Two- and three-bedroom apartments in quiet, scenic community near Marina Hills Park. Amenities include fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, walk-in closets, and dishwashers. Pet friendly with a pool, playground, tennis court, and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
24 Units Available
Apex Laguna Niguel
27960 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
Studio
$1,680
698 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,235
1187 sqft
Deluxe apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Bike storage and parking available. Enjoy the on-site yoga center, fitness zone and game room. Right near I-5. Close to Saddleback College.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Aliso Creek
24152 Hollyoak, Aliso Viejo, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,867
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,289
1242 sqft
One-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom townhomes are pet friendly with modern kitchens, hardwood floors, wood-burning fireplace, master suites, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets. Enjoy fitness center, pool, spa. Walk to Aliso-Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Access to US-73.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
15 Units Available
Sendero Gateway Apartment Homes
1701 Gateway Place, San Clemente, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,940
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,440
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
1313 sqft
A beautiful community with a resort-like pool, outdoor lounge and cabanas. Well-appointed interiors with granite countertops, modern appliances and custom cabinetry. Just minutes from area restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
Laguna Heights
Seaside at Laguna Heights
31 Seaport, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,708
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,967
923 sqft
Luxury community conveniently situated next to Laguna Heights Marketplace. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Pet-friendly, with pool, tennis, on-site laundry and gym included.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Pointe Niguel
29781 Niguel Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,838
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,624
1190 sqft
Newly updated homes in a community with a basketball court and pool. Hike at nearby Aliso and Wood Canyons Wilderness Park. Have easy access to I-5 and the Pacific Coast Highway. Minutes from the ocean.
Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Skye at Laguna Niguel
28100 Cabot Rd, Laguna Niguel, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,982
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,474
1159 sqft
This modern community offers resort-like amenities including a pool and spa, and its Rooftop Open-Aire Lounge. Views of the Saddleback Mountains from many homes. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and floor-to-ceiling windows.
Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
13 Units Available
Marblehead Inland
Pacific Pointe
2459 Corte Merlango, San Clemente, CA
Studio
$1,955
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
891 sqft
This community has a view of the ocean and is located moments from I-5. This smoke-free community has a hot tub, garage parking, gym and pool. Apartments are recently renovated and have in-unit laundry.
Rent Report
Dana Point

July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Dana Point Rent Report. Dana Point rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dana Point rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dana Point rents increased slightly over the past month

Dana Point rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dana Point stand at $2,102 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,701 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in February. Dana Point's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dana Point, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Los Angeles metro, 5 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Irvine has seen rents fall by 1.1% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Los Angeles metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,714.
    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,646; additionally, the city has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro over the past month (0.1%).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Dana Point

    As rents have increased marginally in Dana Point, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Dana Point is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in California have been slightly on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in San Diego.
    • Dana Point's median two-bedroom rent of $2,701 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Dana Point's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Dana Point than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Dana Point is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    0
    0.5%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,440
    $1,860
    -0.1%
    0
    Irvine
    $2,110
    $2,710
    -1.1%
    -0.4%
    Glendale
    $1,410
    $1,810
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,050
    $2,640
    -0.4%
    -1.4%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,650
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Palmdale
    $1,480
    $1,900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Pomona
    $1,110
    $1,420
    -0.5%
    0.9%
    Torrance
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Pasadena
    $1,610
    $2,070
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Orange
    $1,800
    $2,320
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.3%
    0.8%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    -0.1%
    -0.3%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0
    1.4%
    Burbank
    $1,610
    $2,060
    -0.6%
    -1.6%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    -0.3%
    2.6%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,090
    $2,690
    -0.2%
    0
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    -0.6%
    Santa Monica
    $1,720
    $2,210
    -0.7%
    1.2%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.1%
    1%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.6%
    Lake Forest
    $2,000
    $2,570
    -0.5%
    2.8%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0
    0.8%
    Tustin
    $1,970
    $2,530
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,930
    $2,480
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,050
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,760
    $2,270
    -0.2%
    -3.9%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.5%
    -1.9%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.5%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,900
    $5,010
    -1%
    1.1%
    Brea
    $2,030
    $2,610
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,590
    -0.2%
    -3.3%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,680
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    -1%
    San Dimas
    $1,920
    $2,460
    0.2%
    1%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,910
    $2,450
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    0.1%
    -0.3%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    0
    -1.6%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,110
    $2,720
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,020
    $2,590
    0.3%
    0
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,770
    $3,560
    -1.8%
    -1.2%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,550
    $4,560
    -0.8%
    -2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Read More

