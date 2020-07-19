Rent Calculator
Home
/
Coronado, CA
/
7 Bridgetown Bend
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7 Bridgetown Bend
7 Bridgetown Bnd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coronado
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
7 Bridgetown Bnd, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have any available units?
7 Bridgetown Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Coronado, CA
.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Coronado Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7 Bridgetown Bend have?
Some of 7 Bridgetown Bend's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7 Bridgetown Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bridgetown Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bridgetown Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7 Bridgetown Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Coronado
.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7 Bridgetown Bend offers parking.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Bridgetown Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have a pool?
Yes, 7 Bridgetown Bend has a pool.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have accessible units?
No, 7 Bridgetown Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Bridgetown Bend has units with dishwashers.
