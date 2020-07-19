All apartments in Coronado
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7 Bridgetown Bend

7 Bridgetown Bnd · No Longer Available
Location

7 Bridgetown Bnd, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
pool

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have any available units?
7 Bridgetown Bend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 Bridgetown Bend have?
Some of 7 Bridgetown Bend's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 Bridgetown Bend currently offering any rent specials?
7 Bridgetown Bend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 Bridgetown Bend pet-friendly?
No, 7 Bridgetown Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coronado.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend offer parking?
Yes, 7 Bridgetown Bend offers parking.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 Bridgetown Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have a pool?
Yes, 7 Bridgetown Bend has a pool.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have accessible units?
No, 7 Bridgetown Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 7 Bridgetown Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7 Bridgetown Bend has units with dishwashers.
