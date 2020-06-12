Apartment List
/
CA
/
coronado
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:30 PM

281 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404
1760 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2250 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1022 E Ave
1022 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
538 E
538 E Ave, Coronado, CA
Beautiful and open design detached 4 Bed 4 bath home on a nice quiet central block in Coronado. Dream Village location close to the beach, downtown Coronado shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1109 Pine Street
1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
250 Soledad Place
250 Soledad Place, Coronado, CA
This tastefully remodeled beach home is conveniently located near Tidelands Park,with its beach and sports The Ferry Landing offering 10 restaurants in walking distance.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1150 Pine St
1150 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
Ocean view 6bd/7ba home, just three doors from the beach! Enjoy warm sunsets over the water from your rooftop deck. Two full kitchens, game room, 2 outdoor fire pits plus a guest house with bath and kitchenette.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
431 Ocean Blvd.
431 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado, CA
Home across from beach, view of the Pacific Ocean and Mexico. Prime property. Across bridge from ballpark/downtown San Diego. Flexible dates/bedrooms/pricing year round. Good for 2 or friends/family of 8+. Pets considered.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1107 F Avenue
1107 F Ave, Coronado, CA
School-year rental. Newly constructed Designer's home steps to Main beach, close to Schools, Orange Ave & Hotel Del. Reverse floor plan - privacy, charm, ocean breezes. His & Her Master baths, private roof deck,fireplace, views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
369 Glorietta Blvd.
369 Glorietta Pl, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1517 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty of parking, a yard with a BBQ Grill, a full size washer and dryer that is located in the garage out back, linens, towels, a fully stocked kitchen, Wi-Fi, cable and AC.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1068 Isabella Avenue
1068 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1532 sqft
Fantastic Location, steps to Coronado Beach. Three bedroom town home with attached single car garage. Two balconies upstairs and patio off the living room. Beds: King, queen and two twin beds. Washer and dryer in the garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
759 F Ave
759 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
1832 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2 story home in the heart of Coronado Village. This home is on a quiet street, just a few blocks away from everything the island offers.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
639 Margarita
639 Margarita Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$12,000
1224 sqft
Charming 3 BD/2 BA home on a quiet, majestic-tree lined street of Coronado Island. Away from the hussle and bustle of the main part of the island, this home is the perfect place to relax and unwind on your summer vacation.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1033 Encino Row
1033 Encino Row, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$17,000
1800 sqft
Location, Location, Location. Just 2 blocks to the beach, on a quiet street, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is sure to be the perfect spot for your next vacation.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1038 G Avenue
1038 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
Seasonal Rental -26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental Rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
942 D Avenue
942 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
2358 sqft
Seasonal Vacation Rental. Check on availability. 26 night minimum. Freshly painted throughout home. New Carpet, New flooring in back bedrooms. Brand new furnishings. Large patio area off of living room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
958 A Avenue
958 A Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2200 sqft
Located in the heart of Coronado Village, this back house is just a short walk to the beach, The Hotel Del, shops, restaurants, and everything Coronado has to offer. Private front and back patios with lush landscaping.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
East Village
180 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,847
1605 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
975 sqft
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
321 Dahlia Ave
321 Dahlia Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1300 sqft
COMING SOON! BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED SINGLE STORY HOME! - Take a video tour of this property by clicking here: https://youtu.be/c3-ED8mEvrY Lovely home located three blocks and a two minute walk from the beach.

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined slightly over the past month

Coronado rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,836 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased slightly in Coronado, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,836 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coronado.
    • While Coronado's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado 3 BedroomsCoronado Apartments under $1,800Coronado Apartments under $2,200Coronado Apartments under $2,600Coronado Apartments under $2,800
    Coronado Apartments with BalconyCoronado Apartments with GarageCoronado Apartments with GymCoronado Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoronado Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoronado Apartments with ParkingCoronado Apartments with Pool
    Coronado Apartments with Washer-DryerCoronado Cheap PlacesCoronado Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoronado Furnished ApartmentsCoronado Luxury PlacesCoronado Pet Friendly PlacesCoronado Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
    Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
    Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
    San Diego City CollegePalomar College
    San Diego Mesa College