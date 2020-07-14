Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Elan Bella Mer Coronado Apartment Homes for rent in Coronado, CA is a sophisticated and trendy resort styled community in the relaxed Southern California beach town. Across the soaring bridge from downtown San Diego, this community boasts the fifth best beach in America, endless sunshine, and a bayside overlooking San Diego's skyline. Coronado is home to world-class resorts, an 18-hole golf course bordering the bay, spas, art galleries and yacht marinas. Our residents relish the contrast of a traditional beachside atmosphere coupled with a cosmopolitan lifestyle.The gated community has newly transformed units with fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, distinguished crown molding, mirror closet doors, spacious walk-in breakfast bar, fire place, stain nickel ceiling fan, extensive private balconies and patios, on-site laundry facility, additional storage lockers, intercom system, security underground parking and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Bella Mer Coronado welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.From flat sand beaches with friendly surf to sunsets framed by the silhouette of Point Loma, Elan Coronado Bella Mer offers a wealth of water sports on Coronado Beach, San Diego Bay, and down the Silver Strand. The downtown district along Orange Avenue is known for over 100 distinctive shops, boutiques, and highly rated restaurants. The enchanting surroundings and its convenience to the attractions of San Diego make this community a desirable place to live. Come home to Elan Bella Mer Coronado and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!