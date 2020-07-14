All apartments in Coronado
Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments

220 Orange Avenue · (619) 493-4412
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

220 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118
Coronado

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Elan Bella Mer Coronado Apartment Homes for rent in Coronado, CA is a sophisticated and trendy resort styled community in the relaxed Southern California beach town. Across the soaring bridge from downtown San Diego, this community boasts the fifth best beach in America, endless sunshine, and a bayside overlooking San Diego's skyline. Coronado is home to world-class resorts, an 18-hole golf course bordering the bay, spas, art galleries and yacht marinas. Our residents relish the contrast of a traditional beachside atmosphere coupled with a cosmopolitan lifestyle.The gated community has newly transformed units with fully equipped kitchens with modern appliances, distinguished crown molding, mirror closet doors, spacious walk-in breakfast bar, fire place, stain nickel ceiling fan, extensive private balconies and patios, on-site laundry facility, additional storage lockers, intercom system, security underground parking and friendly onsite Staff with full-time emergency Maintenance to meet all your maintenance needs. Elan Bella Mer Coronado welcomes cats and dogs; please see our pet policy as some restrictions may apply.From flat sand beaches with friendly surf to sunsets framed by the silhouette of Point Loma, Elan Coronado Bella Mer offers a wealth of water sports on Coronado Beach, San Diego Bay, and down the Silver Strand. The downtown district along Orange Avenue is known for over 100 distinctive shops, boutiques, and highly rated restaurants. The enchanting surroundings and its convenience to the attractions of San Diego make this community a desirable place to live. Come home to Elan Bella Mer Coronado and experience where excellence is not the exception but the standard!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500, $1000 - based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
rent: $50 per month per dog
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds; Weight limit: 50 lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per cat
rent: $35 per month per cat
Parking Details: Underground Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments have any available units?
Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coronado, CA.
How much is rent in Coronado, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Coronado Rent Report.
What amenities does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments have?
Some of Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments offers parking.
Does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments have a pool?
No, Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments have accessible units?
No, Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elán Bella Mer Coronado Apartments has units with dishwashers.
