152 Luxury Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1770 Avenida del Mundo
1770 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing Bay Views with beach access. - Offered as a seasonal rental. Rates vary on length of stay and time of year. Prime rate could be up to $6,500. Beautiful one bedroom unit in the Coronado shores.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1469 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
135 E Avenue
135 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3335 sqft
135 E Avenue Available 07/16/20 Spectacular Furnished Vacation Rental 4Bd/3.

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1760 Avenida del Mundo Unit 1404
1760 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2250 sqft
Spectacular 3 Bed and 3 Bath Ocean Front Condo - Spectacular unit at the Coronado Shores with amazing Ocean Views and partial San Diego Bay exposure.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
57 Port Of Spain Rd
57 Port of Spain Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
3300 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning New Remodel located in Coronado Cays on the water. Quiet neighborhood. Top of the line finishes throughout. Open Floorplan. Gourmet Kitchen with SS Appliances. Convenient downstairs bedroom and bath. Designer wood flooring.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1140 Coronado Ave
1140 Coronado Avenue, Coronado, CA
6 Bedrooms
$40,000
4562 sqft
Coastal Beach Home built by Flagg Coastal Homes. Amazing beach views overlooking Sunset Park and Coronado’s North Beach from both 1st and 2nd floors. The 6 bedroom/5 bath, sleeps 11 guests.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
538 E
538 E Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$11,850
1800 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 2020! Beautiful and open design detached 4 Bed 4 bath home on a nice quiet central block in Coronado. Dream Village location close to the beach, downtown Coronado shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout the home.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1022 E Ave
1022 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$8,000
3756 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Long Term-Great location, just blocks from the beach. This Spanish style home is luxurious and comfortable.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1109 Pine Street
1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
4100 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
250 Soledad Place
250 Soledad Place, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3180 sqft
This tastefully remodeled beach home is conveniently located near Tidelands Park,with its beach and sports The Ferry Landing offering 10 restaurants in walking distance.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1150 Pine St
1150 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
4896 sqft
Ocean view 6bd/7ba home, just three doors from the beach! Enjoy warm sunsets over the water from your rooftop deck. Two full kitchens, game room, 2 outdoor fire pits plus a guest house with bath and kitchenette.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
8 Green Turtle
8 Green Turtle Road, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$30,000
5248 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8 Green Turtle in Coronado. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
431 Ocean Blvd.
431 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2283 sqft
Home across from beach, view of the Pacific Ocean and Mexico. Prime property. Across bridge from ballpark/downtown San Diego. Flexible dates/bedrooms/pricing year round. Good for 2 or friends/family of 8+. Pets considered.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1107 F Avenue
1107 F Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$17,900
3352 sqft
School-year rental. Newly constructed Designer's home steps to Main beach, close to Schools, Orange Ave & Hotel Del. Reverse floor plan - privacy, charm, ocean breezes. His & Her Master baths, private roof deck,fireplace, views.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
428 H Ave
428 H Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1656 sqft
August and September Rental ONLY2 bedroom/2 full baths detached home on Coronado Island. Completely remodeled from kitchen to bathrooms, this home is the perfect to place to unwind and enjoy summer on the island.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
369 Glorietta Blvd.
369 Glorietta Pl, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$11,000
1517 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plenty of parking, a yard with a BBQ Grill, a full size washer and dryer that is located in the garage out back, linens, towels, a fully stocked kitchen, Wi-Fi, cable and AC.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
1068 Isabella Avenue
1068 Isabella Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
1532 sqft
Fantastic Location, steps to Coronado Beach. Three bedroom town home with attached single car garage. Two balconies upstairs and patio off the living room. Beds: King, queen and two twin beds. Washer and dryer in the garage.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
533 F Ave.
533 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1293 sqft
Just blocks away from everything Coronado has to offer, this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is sure to please.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
67 Tunapuna Lane
67 Tunapuna Lane, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1969 sqft
VACATION RENTAL-Escape the crowds of the Village and come relax at this beautiful Coronado Cays home right on the water. Go kayaking or paddle boarding right from your backyard. This home has 3 bedrooms, one downstairs and 3 full bathrooms.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
861 G Ave
861 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Spanish Bungalow. Great central location in Coronado Village. Come enjoy Orange Avenue shops, restaurants and Hotel Del.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

Last updated July 11 at 01:56am
1 Unit Available
Coronado
759 F Ave
759 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$15,500
1832 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5bath, 2 story home in the heart of Coronado Village. This home is on a quiet street, just a few blocks away from everything the island offers.

July 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined over the past month

Coronado rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.6% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,955 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,833 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has seen rents fall by 0.3% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the San Diego metro with a two-bedroom median of $2,540.
    • Oceanside has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $2,351, while one-bedrooms go for $1,812.
    • National City has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,323; rents decreased 0.1% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased marginally in Coronado, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Though California's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year, cities across the state have seen both increases and decreases. For example, rents have fallen by 0.5% in Los Angeles.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,833 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Coronado's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,102, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,570
    $2,040
    -0.3%
    0.4%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    0
    -1.3%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    1.3%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,540
    -0.3%
    1.3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    San Marcos
    $1,550
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    -0.2%
    Encinitas
    $1,920
    $2,500
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    -0.8%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Spring Valley
    $1,350
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -0.2%
    Coronado
    $2,950
    $3,830
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

