147 Cheap Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,265
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
776 E Ave
776 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
600 sqft
Quiet 1 br/1 ba home above garage.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Marina
10 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,564
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
East Village
73 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Marina
150 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,676
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
East Village
181 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,793
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
133 Daisy Avenue
133 Daisy Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
670 sqft
Completely renovated two bedroom, one bath corner unit half is less than a half block away from the beach! This gorgeous unit features travertine tile flooring, in unit laundry, stainless appliances (including refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave,

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1207 Donax Ave
1207 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,800
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1187 Donax Ave
1187 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Imperial Beach upstairs 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit. Conveniently located one block off Palm Ave., includes assigned parking, close to public transportation, dining, shopping, etc. Water and trash paid. On site laundry
Results within 5 miles of Coronado
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
National City
4 Units Available
Park Bonita Apartments
3511 Valley Rd, Bonita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,803
618 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,077
891 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, hot tub and fitness center. CC payments and e-payments accepted. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly: Both dogs and cats allowed!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Hillcrest
3 Units Available
Montecito Point
4179 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,898
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,438
950 sqft
Perfect location within walking distance of many restaurants and shops. Spacious floor plans with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and private patios/balconies. Near freeways. Minutes from Historic Gaslamp District, San Diego Zoo and Fashion Valley Mall.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
$
East Village
10 Units Available
Studios 435
435 13th Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,495
254 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 06:35am
East Village
15 Units Available
EV
688 13th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,639
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,722
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,564
1095 sqft
Located in the East Village Arts District, these luxury units offer a variety of floor plans, complete with amenities like quartz countertops, dual color kitchens, roll-up louver doors and European-style cabinets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
$
Core-Columbia
41 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 04:49am
East Village
14 Units Available
Market Street Village
699 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,583
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,789
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,221
972 sqft
Located in Downtown San Diego's East Village, this community offers residents amenities like a sauna, hot tub, gym, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mission Valley East
29 Units Available
Millennium Mission Valley
5080 Camino del Arroyo, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
397 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,016
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1184 sqft
LIVE A LUXURIOUS AND ACTIVE LIFESTYLE AT METRO MISSION VALLEY Featuring spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, an ideal location, and environmentally-conscious values, Metro Mission Valley is the place to live in San Diego.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
East Village
44 Units Available
Alexan ALX
300 14th St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,906
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,340
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,264
1393 sqft
Modern homes with bay windows, tiled bathrooms, hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Residents have access to a rooftop swimming pool, a game room and a beer garden. Minutes away from Gaslamp District.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
East Village
31 Units Available
Broadstone Makers Quarter
1601 Broadway, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,799
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,329
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,949
1357 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Harborside
8 Units Available
Villa Marina
652 Moss St, Chula Vista, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,409
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
840 sqft
Comfortable apartments with private patios or balconies. Community includes a laundry center, workout facility and swimming pool. Easy access to I-5. Near Silver Strand State Beach and San Diego Country Club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Nestor
18 Units Available
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
828 sqft
Situated seconds from I-5 and SR-905 in a family-friendly neighborhood. Community offers pool, playground and BBQ area. Spacious floor plans with oversized closets include a private balcony or patio. Close to Portwood Pier Plaza.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Loma Portal
14 Units Available
Gables Point Loma
3801 Marquette Pl, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,644
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,304
889 sqft
This hilltop community provides ocean views and is minutes from Midway Towne Center and Sports Arena Square. Community features include hot tub, pool, and gym. Furnished apartments available. Stainless steel appliances and 24-hr laundry.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Midway District
14 Units Available
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,816
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,899
1050 sqft
Great location close to Midway Drive and Sports Arena Drive. Community features a heated pool, spa and dog run. Units have ceiling fans, private patio/balconies and spacious closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
Hillcrest
5 Units Available
Hilltop Terrace
325 Arbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated. Minutes from I-163 and I-5, near the airport and downtown area. Just 15 minutes from Pacific Beach and the Bay. Smoke-free community. On-site pool, lobby area, and courtyard area.

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined slightly over the past month

Coronado rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,836 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased slightly in Coronado, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,836 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coronado.
    • While Coronado's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

