121 Furnished Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
915 Alameda Blvd
915 Alameda Boulevard, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Furnished Studio Back House - Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=yfxnzdcsBat This fully furnished studio back house in the village provides the perfect home base for your Coronado getaway.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avienda Del Mundo Unit 702
1830 Avenida del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$8,000
Beautiful Furnished One Bedroom in the Coronado Shores - Beautifully furnished one bedroom and one bathroom condo in the El Camino building at the Coronado Shores.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1710 Avenida Del Mundo
1710 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
840 sqft
Spend your summer on Coronado's golden beach! One bedroom unit facing the gorgeous San Diego downtown skyline. Spacious 1 bedroom unit, utilities included*, and fully furnished.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
41 Kingston Court
41 Kingston Court South, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,200
1650 sqft
Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1109 Pine Street
1109 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
4100 sqft
AMAZING LOCATION! Furnished, long term. One of the best streets in Coronado, just a block from the beach. 5 bedrooms, 5 ½ bath is a 1/2 block to the beach in the Country Club Estates. Home boasts over 4,000 square feet of luxury living space.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1150 Pine St
1150 Pine Street, Coronado, CA
6 Bedrooms
$35,000
4896 sqft
Ocean view 6bd/7ba home, just three doors from the beach! Enjoy warm sunsets over the water from your rooftop deck. Two full kitchens, game room, 2 outdoor fire pits plus a guest house with bath and kitchenette.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1770 Avenida del Mundo
1770 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$7,500
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vacation rental at the Coronado Shores. Beautifully furnished, TERRACE level unit offering sweeping, PANORAMIC views of Coronado Bridge, Bay & San Diego skyline.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
82 ANTIGUA COURT
82 Antigua Court, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1729 sqft
Exclusive Luxury Beach House rental in Coronado Cays. Tranquil,serene & comfortable. Waterfront condo with expansive west-facing deck. Fully & luxuriously furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath + all amenities.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
861 G Ave
861 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Spanish Bungalow. Great central location in Coronado Village. Come enjoy Orange Avenue shops, restaurants and Hotel Del.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1625 Glorietta
1625 Glorietta Boulevard, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
896 sqft
Seasonal Rental - 26 night minimum stay - Fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. Cozy 2bd/2ba town home with an amazing view of the Glorietta bay and yacht club.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
814 D Ave
814 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
825 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 bath Coronado Island Vacation Rental. This home is fully furnished down to the linens. Comfortable furnishings, secure balcony area with BBQ and patio set.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1038 G Avenue
1038 G Avenue, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$23,000
2800 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental -26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental Rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
336 F Ave
336 F Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
658 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 2 bath Cottage home on Coronado Island. This home has a beautiful yard all set up for the perfect family BBQ's. Inside you will find everything you need to make your island vacation comfortable and relaxing.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1830 Avenida del Mundo
1830 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
1 Bedroom
$6,500
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal rental-26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
911 E Ave
911 E Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1262 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Seasonal Rental- 26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. This home is not available in July.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
935 D Ave.
935 D Avenue, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
988 sqft
Seasonal Rental-26 night minimum stay, fully furnished down to the linens. Rental rates vary depending on desired month and length of stay. Check on availability. 2bd/1ba Newly remodeled condo in the heart of the village. Beautifully furnished.
1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Marina
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
620 State St Unit 123
620 State Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1035 sqft
620 State St Unit 123 Available 07/01/20 Upgraded first floor 2 bed / 2 bath in coveted Marina District - Fully furnished - Upgraded beautiful 2B/2BA fully furnished unit available for lease in the Columbia Place building in the heart of the Marina

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9
1220 Seacoast Drive, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
850 sqft
1220 Seacoast Drive # 9 Available 06/19/20 2BR/1BA FURNISHED BEACH CONDO (Utilities Included) - Fully Furnished Beach Condo (Approx 850 sq. ft.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
East Village
1 Unit Available
253 10Th Ave
253 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ultra chic, fully furnished condo really has it all! Take in the expansive city, Coronado bay & bridge views w/ floor to ceiling windows while you watch a padres game from your bed or balcony.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
445 Island
445 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,800
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COMPLETELY FURNISHED adorable Home in the Heart of the GAS LAMP District.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
645 Front St
645 Front Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$16,000
4800 sqft
Your own private resort in the sky! This Penthouse at the Renaissance in the Marina District is now available fully furnished for rent. Modern and extraordinary million dollar remodel featuring 4,800 sq. ft.

June 2020 Coronado Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Coronado Rent Report. Coronado rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Coronado rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Coronado rents declined slightly over the past month

Coronado rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Coronado stand at $2,957 for a one-bedroom apartment and $3,836 for a two-bedroom. Coronado's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the San Diego Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Coronado, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the San Diego metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Carlsbad has the most expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,548; the city has also seen rent growth of 3.0% over the past year, the fastest in the metro.
    • National City has seen rents fall by 1.6% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It also has the least expensive rents in the San Diego metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,324.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Coronado

    As rents have increased slightly in Coronado, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Coronado is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Coronado's median two-bedroom rent of $3,836 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Coronado.
    • While Coronado's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Denver (-0.4%) and Portland (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Coronado than most large cities. For example, Phoenix has a median 2BR rent of $1,104, where Coronado is nearly three-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    San Diego
    $1,580
    $2,050
    -0.2%
    0.8%
    Chula Vista
    $1,650
    $2,140
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Oceanside
    $1,810
    $2,350
    -0.1%
    2%
    Escondido
    $1,450
    $1,880
    0
    0.5%
    Carlsbad
    $1,960
    $2,550
    -0.3%
    3%
    El Cajon
    $1,270
    $1,650
    0
    -0.3%
    Vista
    $1,440
    $1,870
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    San Marcos
    $1,560
    $2,020
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Encinitas
    $1,930
    $2,500
    -0.1%
    1.9%
    National City
    $1,020
    $1,320
    0
    -1.6%
    La Mesa
    $1,440
    $1,870
    0
    0.4%
    Spring Valley
    $1,360
    $1,760
    -0.1%
    -1.1%
    Coronado
    $2,960
    $3,840
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Solana Beach
    $2,280
    $2,950
    -0.4%
    2.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

