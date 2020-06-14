134 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with hardwood floors
Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")
And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coronado renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.