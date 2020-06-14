Apartment List
134 Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coronado renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
1 of 47

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Coronado
16 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,011
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
538 E
538 E Ave, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$14,850
1800 sqft
Beautiful and open design detached 4 Bed 4 bath home on a nice quiet central block in Coronado. Dream Village location close to the beach, downtown Coronado shops and restaurants. Hardwood floors throughout the home.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
1 of 28

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Marina
149 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,835
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Village
70 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
1 of 44

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
East Village
179 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,793
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
311 Elder Avenue
311 Elder Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1 sqft
Beautiful remodeled house, with hardwood flooring and tile through out. Huge back yard, new appliances. Walking distance to the beach. One car garage with laundry hookups. Pets will not be considered. Please call today to schedule a showing.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
751 West G Street
751 West G Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1375 sqft
Experience downtown living to the fullest. Single story corner lot unit in a luxury complex.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
655 Columbia St #311
655 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1016 sqft
2BR 2BA Downtown Marina District Condo - Updated Throughout, Freshly Painted, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW******* **$300 off first full months rent is lease starts by June 1st.** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
1207 Donax Ave
1207 Donax Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
550 sqft
Upgraded Unit in Gated Complex - This private 9 unit complex is located only 12 short blocks to white sandy beaches, 10 minutes to Coronado, and close to all that Imperial Beach has to offer! This 1 bedroom 1 bath upstairs condo features quartz

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
325 7TH STREET 807
325 7th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
972 sqft
Unit 807 Available 07/02/20 2BED/2BATH-Luxurious Apartment- S.D. Downtown - Property Id: 152658 Newly remodeled! It has hard-wooden floors, granite counter tops, glass-walled showers, A.C.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
555 Front St. #1703
555 Front St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1215 sqft
Downtown Condo with Ocean Views, Pool, Underground Parking - Spectacular ocean and bay views from every room in this spacious 17th floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo. Enjoy one of the best water views in downtown San Diego with floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
450 J St
450 J Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1013 sqft
Gaslamp City Square 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Side-By-Side Parking Spaces. Beautiful interior featuring granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and gleaming hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Marina
1 Unit Available
120 Island Ave
120 Island Avenue, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,185
935 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE, LIGHT, BRIGHT, AIRY, COZY, & SPACIOUS 1 bed/1 bath, in the heart of the beautiful Marina district, WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING: the wildly popular farmers market, restaurants, cafes, bars, & boutiques, the train, trolley,

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Village
1 Unit Available
325 7th Avenue
325 7th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
984 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
DIRECT BALLPARK VIEWS, WATCH THE ENTIRE SEASON FROM THIS INCREDIBLE CONDO! Large 1 Bedroom with optional Second Bedroom/Den with ballpark views from the oversize WRAP AROUND BALCONY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
East Village
1 Unit Available
253 10Th Ave
253 North 10th Avenue, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This ultra chic, fully furnished condo really has it all! Take in the expansive city, Coronado bay & bridge views w/ floor to ceiling windows while you watch a padres game from your bed or balcony.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
530 K Street
530 K Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Beautiful downtown condo in Trellis, close to Petco Park, Gaslamp, Shopping and all attractions. Bright, spacious unit with great views.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Marina
1 Unit Available
100 Harbor Dr.
100 East Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
1572 sqft
No expense was spared in upgrading this luxury residence.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marina
1 Unit Available
Cityfront Terrace
500 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101 Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350 Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Marina
1 Unit Available
701 Kettner Blvd
701 Kettner Boulevard, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This 1 bedroom condo for rent at Park Row is available and ready for move in. This unit features features a large patio off of the living area, which is perfect for added space to relax/entertain. The hardwood flooring throughout looks great.
Results within 5 miles of Coronado
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
17 Units Available
Strata
969 Market St, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,499
1110 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,348
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This East Village community is surrounded by Market Street shops and is only moments from Westfield Horton Plaza. Units have a patio or balcony. There's an onsite concierge, clubhouse and gym in this pet-friendly community.
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
East Village
35 Units Available
13th & Market
1330 Market St, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,795
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,066
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,690
1157 sqft
Close to Embarcadero Marina Park South. Contemporary apartments with accent walls and wood floors. Multiple communal lounges, including a rooftop lounge with city views. Courtyard swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center for on-site workouts.
1 of 34

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
Core-Columbia
42 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,824
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,121
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
1 of 37

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Park West
12 Units Available
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$2,035
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,365
1155 sqft
Within walking distance of Balboa Park, home to the zoo, museums, and other attractions. Unique luxury apartments with high ceilings, spacious decks/patios, wood plank flooring, under-counter wine coolers, quartz or granite counters, and panoramic views.
City Guide for Coronado, CA

Kiss and tell me every time you do /Monte Carlo /Coronado II /The San Diego Zoo" (-- Polaris, "Coronado II")

And that right there is wonderful, quick outline of the great attractions of Coronado, California. It's a place you might want to consider moving to after visiting some of the amazing sights, all within a half-hour drive away. As long as you have the desire to live in a beach-centric community near the beautiful Hotel Del Coronado, and you can afford the high cost of living, this city is the place to be. Coronado was built to be a resort community, and it retains its original feel as a great vacation spot for the affluent. It's often referred to as Coronado Island, though it's technically connected to the rest of San Diego by an isthmus called the Silver Strand. Isth this the spot for you or isth it not? Read on to learn your rental options in Coronado.

Having trouble with Craigslist Coronado? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Coronado, CA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Coronado renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

