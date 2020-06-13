Apartment List
/
CA
/
coronado
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:51 PM

191 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Coronado, CA

Finding an apartment in Coronado that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Coronado
17 Units Available
Broadstone Coronado on the Bay
1515 Second St, Coronado, CA
Studio
$1,491
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,305
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,021
1011 sqft
Just steps to the bay and blocks to the ferry, Tidelands Park and 75. Landscaped grounds feature a pool, putting green and fire pit. Apartments come with stainless steel kitchen appliances and patio/balcony overlooking water.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Coronado
1 Unit Available
1780 Avenida Del Mundo #601
1780 Avenida Del Mundo, Coronado, CA
2 Bedrooms
$7,500
1321 sqft
Coronado Shores- 2br/2ba Vacation Rental- Still Avail. for June 2020. - Available June 2020. This spacious condo has a sunny and open floor plan with a breathtaking view of San Diego Harbor from the 6th floor of the La Perla Tower.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
431 Ocean Blvd.
431 Ocean Boulevard, Coronado, CA
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
2283 sqft
Home across from beach, view of the Pacific Ocean and Mexico. Prime property. Across bridge from ballpark/downtown San Diego. Flexible dates/bedrooms/pricing year round. Good for 2 or friends/family of 8+. Pets considered.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Coronado
1 Unit Available
53 Catspaw Cape
53 Catspaw Cape, Coronado, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
2050 sqft
Beautifully furnished, water front, 3bd/3ba with sliding glass doors that open up completely allowing for a true in door/ out door living experience and enjoyment of the water view. Beds: one sleeper sofa, two queen beds and king bed in master.
Results within 1 mile of Coronado
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Marina
10 Units Available
Market Street Square
606 3rd Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,564
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,727
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly, downtown apartments in historic neighborhood near the bay. Within walking distance to the San Diego Trolley line, PetCo Park and the Gaslamp district. Features include rooftop sundecks, Jacuzzi and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Village
181 Units Available
Park 12 -- The Collection
100 Park Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,793
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,297
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,172
1374 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Marina
149 Units Available
4th and J
372 4th Ave, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,676
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,225
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,290
1083 sqft
Welcome to 4th + J, a destination for chic living in San Diego, CA. We’ve created an eclectic brand-new community meant for productive days, free-spirited nights, and discovering all your city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
$
East Village
73 Units Available
Park 12 II
100 Park Center Plaza, San Diego, CA
Studio
$1,709
615 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,154
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1146 sqft
A residence defined by avant architecture, breathtaking views, modern interiors, signature interior design, next-level amenities, personalized services and an unrivaled location that puts the best of San Diego at your door.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
207 Elkwood Ave. Unit #14
207 Elkwood Avenue, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
975 sqft
Vacation or long term in Beach community. Only 1.5 blocks to the beach! - Virtual Tour: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
751 West G Street
751 West G Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1375 sqft
Experience downtown living to the fullest. Single story corner lot unit in a luxury complex.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
101 Market #103
101 Market Street, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
101 Market #103 Available 07/01/20 Fully Furnished Downtown Marina District Condo Available July 1st! - Beautiful Fully Furnished 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom condo at Atria Downtown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
700 W Harbor Dr. #1602
700 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1283 sqft
Park Place ~ Downtown Marina District - 2 Br 2 Ba Condo Available Now with Amazing Views from every window! This residence offers panoramic views day & night to the San Diego bay, Downtown & beyond with tons of Natural light throughout the unit.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
902 4th Street
902 4th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1008 sqft
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020. Call us now to book your showing! (For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
655 Columbia St #311
655 Columbia Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1016 sqft
2BR 2BA Downtown Marina District Condo - Updated Throughout, Freshly Painted, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE NOW******* **$300 off first full months rent is lease starts by June 1st.** **Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
450 J St #5211
450 J St, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1016 sqft
2bed/2bath Gaslamp City Square $2695/mnth - $2695 per month 2 bed/2 bath 1016 sq/ft condo at Gaslamp City Square. Fresh paint and brand new flooring! Amazing location in the heart of the Gaslamp District.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
535 Surfbird Ln
535 Surfbird Ln, Imperial Beach, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
BAYSIDE LANDING 4BR/3BA TOWNHOME - Beautiful townhome with direct access to the bike path. Includes all stainless steel appliances: Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Range hood, & Microwave. Granite countertops throughout the unit.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Imperial Beach
1 Unit Available
631 7th St # 13
631 7th Street, Imperial Beach, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
916 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom Condo close to Military bases - Spacious 2 bedroom condo with laundry machines in unit. 2 designated parking spots in the common garage and shared patio for bbqing. Close to Military bases and San Diego Attractions.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
East Village
1 Unit Available
325 7TH STREET 807
325 7th Ave, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
972 sqft
Unit 807 Available 07/02/20 2BED/2BATH-Luxurious Apartment- S.D. Downtown - Property Id: 152658 Newly remodeled! It has hard-wooden floors, granite counter tops, glass-walled showers, A.C.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Marina
1 Unit Available
555 Front St. #1703
555 Front St, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,100
1215 sqft
Downtown Condo with Ocean Views, Pool, Underground Parking - Spectacular ocean and bay views from every room in this spacious 17th floor, 2 bedroom/ 2 bath condo. Enjoy one of the best water views in downtown San Diego with floor to ceiling windows.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
Marina
1 Unit Available
235 Market Street
235 Market Street, San Diego, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1123 sqft
You will definitely want to check out this exciting 2BR/2BA furnished and upgraded condo in the Marina District! Walk right in to an open floor plan with a beautiful kitchen and living room, perfect for entertaining! This condo features a built-in

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Gaslamp
1 Unit Available
530 K Street
530 K Street, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1119 sqft
Beautiful downtown condo in Trellis, close to Petco Park, Gaslamp, Shopping and all attractions. Bright, spacious unit with great views.

1 of 25

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Marina
1 Unit Available
Cityfront Terrace
500 W Harbor Dr, San Diego, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,200
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gem Located At City Front Terrace!! - Address: 500 W Harbor Dr UNIT 1705, San Diego, CA 92101 Appointment: Chris 760-992-3350 Amazing location!!! This stylish remodeled top floor condo is located in the Soap Factory Building at Cityfront Terrace.
Results within 5 miles of Coronado
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:51pm
$
Core-Columbia
42 Units Available
Vantage Pointe
1281 9th Ave, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,829
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,131
976 sqft
Located downtown San Diego, these high-rise apartments offer modern interiors with panoramic views. Residents love the open kitchen layout, wood cabinetry and high-end features. The community's rooftop terrace includes an outdoor fireplace for entertaining.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:43pm
East Village
289 Units Available
Pinnacle on the Park
424 15th St Suite 100, San Diego, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,670
1027 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,905
1710 sqft
Situated in the vibrant, diverse, urban East Village neighborhood of Downtown San Diego, Pinnacle on the Park boasts close proximity to the beautiful Marina Embarcadero and 5 star dining restaurants Grab a celebratory beverage at Amplified Ales
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Coronado, CA

Finding an apartment in Coronado that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Coronado 1 BedroomsCoronado 2 BedroomsCoronado 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCoronado 3 BedroomsCoronado Apartments under $1,800Coronado Apartments under $2,200Coronado Apartments under $2,600Coronado Apartments under $2,800
Coronado Apartments with BalconyCoronado Apartments with GarageCoronado Apartments with GymCoronado Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCoronado Apartments with Move-in SpecialsCoronado Apartments with ParkingCoronado Apartments with Pool
Coronado Apartments with Washer-DryerCoronado Cheap PlacesCoronado Dog Friendly ApartmentsCoronado Furnished ApartmentsCoronado Luxury PlacesCoronado Pet Friendly PlacesCoronado Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CAPoway, CASantee, CANational City, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College